IMCHA IMCHEN: STORMING APPLE MUSIC’S TOP HITS 2020

Imcha Imchen, the multilingual singer songwriter and music producer from Nagaland is hitting the headlines. The sensational Naga pop singer has landed a spot in Apple's top 2020 hits. His original composition, 'Spare My Heart' has landed a spot in "The 100 Best Songs of 2020" Apple Music. Sharing a slot with the A listers of music like Selena Gomez, Ed Shereen, Eminem, Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa in the Apple Music's top hits list, this 23 year old Naga singer-musician had his share of challenges and lows in life. But with this feat, Imcha feels that his hard work and determination is bearing fruits and he is more determined to work hard in the coming days. He has been passionate about music from a very young age. At 18 he released his first music video "Moving On". His other music releases are 'Sinner', 'Melody' and his next release 'She's a walking temptation' would be releasing on January 28. It was a happy turn of events for Imcha when Springboard Records signed him and he moved to Mumbai to pursue his music career.