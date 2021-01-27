Kokrajhar: Police Recovers AK 47, AK 56, Live Ammo Dug in Forest

Kokrajhar police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions which were dug deep in a forest in Lauti area of Karigaon PP of Kokrajhar. The police recovered one AK 47, one AK 56, 51 rounds of live ammunition, pistol and pistol magazine. The search team was led by ASP, DSP and OC Kokrajhar. Briefing the media, the police said that no arrests has been made so far. Investigation is on and the next course of action will be decided once the investigation is over. The ammunitions are believed to have belonged to ex-BLT cadre.