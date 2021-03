A massive fire broke out at Barpeta road Mohini market in Barpeta District on Thursday due to leakage in a cooking gas cylinder.

Valuable properties gutted in the devastating fire. The locals alleged that fire tenders reached the spot very late.

No reports of any injuries so far, the fire brigade puts out the fire.

Speaking to the media locals said, "The fire broke out in the kitchen due to the cylinder. Fire tenders reached the spot late, they put out the fire."