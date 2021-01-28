 Top
PWD Organised Road Safety Month Programme in West Karbi Anglong

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2021 10:32 AM GMT

As part of the road safety month, the PWD organised an awareness programme in Hamren, West Karbi Anglong. School children and public took part in the awareness drive. Processions were taken out as the department tried to educate the people about the necessity and importance of road safety. People were also told about the different signs and symbols used on the road siganges.PWD Organised Road Safety Month Programme in West Karbi Anglong

