Street Plays, Processions in Barpeta Road to Create Awareness About Road Safety

A road safety camp was organised at Simlaguri and Amtola areas of Barpeta Road to create awareness about road safety. Speaking to the media, Himangshu Das, District Transport Officer (DTO) said that his office has charted out a month long road safety programme to inform and educate people about road safety and its importance. Das said that street plays, processions, meetings would be organised to make the initiative a success. He also expressed confidence that the steps being taken would create the necessary awareness and the administration will be able to reduce the number of road accidents in Barpeta Road. The camp was organised by Barpeta District Transport Corporation.