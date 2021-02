It was a tragic Republic Day for a family from Jorhat. The family of four – Razia Tikla, Sahil Chauhan, Sofia Chauhan and Pawan Rai had gone for a picnic and took a boat ride in the Brahmaputra river. In an unfortunate turn of events the boat capsized and all the four drowned. A search operation was launched by a team of SDRF. They recovered the bodies of the deceased.