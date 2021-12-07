The sentinel
Basketball Players who became famous movie stars
Michael Jordan
In the world of Basketball Michael Jordan needs no introduction, Apart from his successful NBA career he also gained popularity in acting. He appeared in the movie Space Jam.
Rick Fox
Rick Fox is a former basketball player, he also played for the lakers. Rick acted in the movies like Shameless, Oz, Dope, Holes.
Shaquille o'neal
Former American Professional basketball player Shaquille o'neal appeared in movies like Uncle Drew, Scary Movie 4, Steel, Kazaam
Lebron James
Lebron is a famous basketball player for Los Angeles Lakers. Apart from basketball he also loves acting. He appeared in movies like Trainwreck, Space Jam A New Legacy
Kevin Durant
Kevin plays for the Brooklyn Nets team, He appeared in the movies like Thunderstruck, Back for the future, Two distant Strangers, Q ball
Charles Barkley
Charles is a former American basketball player. Currently, he is an analyst inside the NBA. He also appeared in the movies like Space Jam, Rumble, The Dream Team.
Dennis Rodman
Dennis is a former basketball player, he played for a team like Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs. He appeared in the movies like Double Team, Simon Sez, B.A.P.S
Kyrie Lrving
Kyrie plays for the Brooklyn Nets Team, Unlike other players he doesn't act in many movies. He appeared in the 2018 comedy movie Uncle Drew
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem is a former American basketball player, He took retired in 1989. Apart from a successful playing career he also appeared in the movies like Game of Death, Airplane.
Muggsy Bogues
Muggsy is a former basketball player, he is also the shortest player ever that played in the NBA. In the early days, he acted in the movies like Juwanna Mann, Eddie, High School Bully
