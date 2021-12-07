The sentinel
Bride-to-be Katrina kaif's home facepack for glowing skin
Dec 7, 2021
Bollywood's leading lady
Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses
Vicky Kaushal's Sweetheart
The actress is said to be in a relationship with Bollywood's most eligible bachelor, Vicky Kaushal.
Dulhania in the making
Katrina is all set to tie the knot with Vicky in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan on Dec 9, 2021
She roots for homemade beauty hacks
Kat is a firm believer in everything natural and she swears by natural homemade beauty hacks
Her Beauty Secret
We bring to you, this soon-to-be bride's beauty secret
2 Ingredient Facepack
Katrina swears by a 2 ingredient face Pack for glowing skin
How to Make it
Take 1 tablespoon of oats powder and honey respectively. Mix the 2 ingredients and apply on the face. Wash it once it starts to dry.
Ice Hack
She also dunks her face in ice water to get rid of inflammation
Facial Workout
She also does facial workouts as they help reduce fine lines
