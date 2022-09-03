The Sentinel
In Pics: Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's Egypt vacation
03 Sept, 2022
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar jetted off to Egypt for a relaxing holiday
They posted stunning photos from their vacation on social media
They are avid travellers and there is ample proof of this on their social media accounts
Milind also gave a glimpse of the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria
Their pictures are dreamy and romantic in every sense of the term
Ankita shared several stunning and hot photos in skimpy monokini
Milind and Ankita also climbed Mt. Sinai to reach the Monastery of St Catherine
They have been constantly setting travel goals
Ankita, who is a yoga trainer, also performed some asanas in Karnak temple
Milind and Ankita's Egypt snippets are giving us all the travel inspo we need
Explore