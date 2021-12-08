the sentinel
isha and nita ambani earrings that are too stunning to ignore
Dec 8, 2021
Graceful is the Word
Nita Ambani often rounds off her ethnic looks with the prettiest earrings. This drop pair in Diamond, in particular, has all our attention.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Isha certainly takes on her mother when it comes to her love for jewelry. The diva often flaunts the most gorgeous pairs of diamond earrings with lehengas.
Flower Power!
Who doesn't love jewelry with floral designs? Let Nita Ambani's pretty pick leave you awestruck
Following the KISS Rule.
'Keep it Simple, Stupid' seems to be Isha Ambani's mantra when ti comes to picking our earring even with the heaviest lehenga. Doesn't she look beautiful?
The Minimalism Secret
Rounding off her formal looks for events, Nita Ambani often wears diamond or pearl studs
Jhumkas For The Win
An easy way to glam up any look is to opt for matching jhumkas, and Isha seems to be in possession of some of the most elegant earrings in this pattern. Don't you agree?
Polki Kundan to Turn Heads
Want to turn heads with your jewelry? This polki Kundan set in Nita Ambani's collection ought to have your attention!
Complete the Look
Isha Ambani often makes sure to keep her earrings and neckpieces in total sync, and this saree look serves just the perfect inspiration for fashion enthusiasts
Ditch the Drops!
While teardrop earrings are the go-to choice for many ladies, Nita Ambani often rocks solid round numbers with her equally stunning suits
The Pearl Effect
When in doubt, take a cue or two from Isha Ambani and pick timeless pearl earrings to complete every look of yours. There's a pearl piece for every mood and occasion!
