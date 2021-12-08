The sentinel
Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in every look she adorns
Dec 8, 2021
The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this blue skirt and crop top
She leaves no opportunity to give her fans a glimpse of her accentuated body
The 'Dilbar' girl loves treating her fans to her sensuous pictures
Nora Fatehi knows how to rock every look
She looks both stylish and classy in this black and white dress
Being the glamorous chic girl,
She ces every style with equal panache
Donning the Bold spicy-red avatar.
Nora is a complete stunner
Explore