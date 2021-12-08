the sentinel
Sara Tendulkar's Modelling Debut is Stunning
Dec 8, 2021
A Star In The Making
Sara Tendulkar just made her debut as a model. People who have been following her on social media, will know that this was coming
Extremely Stylish and Fashionable
People on Social Media will know that Sara is extremely stylish and fashionable. In fact, people follow her, actually take styling cues from her
Making Her Modelling Debut
Sara Tendulkar made her modelling debut in a fashion film for a label called SELF-PORTRAIT, a London based fashion label
The Label
SELF-PORTRAIT is a London Based fashion label that is actually favored by a number of international celebrities. The label mainly caters to women
Others in tHe Film
Sara was accompanied by a number of other media influencers, who have a high fashion quotient
Tania shroff & Banita Sandhu
These include Tania Shroff & Banita Sandhu, two of India's most highly followed fashion influencers. Banita in particular has actually worked in a number of films, including 'Sardar Udham' & 'October'
Many more fashion projects to come
Apparently, Sara Tendulkar has been offered a number of other modelling projects and fashion films ever since this campaign was shot
A Possible Film Deal In The Works?
There are also rumours that t here area a few film deals in the pipework for her, especially from the southern industries.
Explore