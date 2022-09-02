the sentinel
Sidharth Shukla Forever: memorable moments
Sep 2, 2022
Sidharth Shukla
It's been a year since we lost the brightest star of the entertainment world & while it's still hard to believe that the actor is no more with us, let's see memorable moments of his
World’s Best Model 2005
By defeating 40 rivals from Latin America Europe, and Asia in the 2005 World’s Best Model contest organized in Turkey, Sidharth Shukla became the first Asian to take home the title
Most Desirable Men
The list of television’s most attractive men was led by Sidharth Shukla 2020, his fandom was unmatched
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13th season broke all craziness levels. After Bigg Boss 13 was over, Sidharth Shukla’s celebrity soared to new heights by winning the title
Sidnaaz Era
With Bigg Boss came the wave of Sidnaaz (Sidharth & Shehnaaz) the fandom of this couple use to grab all the top trends of twitter on a daily basis
Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Love Story
The point when millions of hearts melted over the adorable chemistry of the duo. Although Sidharth never made it public but eyes never lie
Daring Saga
First Time in the history of Khatron ke Khiladi a wild card contestant won the title of the show after being early eliminated. His popularity soared to a whole new level.
Broke Record on Twitter
Along with well-known actors Sonu Sood and Mahesh Babu, Sidharth Shukla’s tweets received the most interaction on Twitter in the months of October and November in 2020
Family Moments
From his last picture with mum to a cheerful one with his niece He once said 'People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom'
