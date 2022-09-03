The Sentinel
These Pictures Are Proof That Nepal Is A Heaven On Earth!
03 Sept, 2022
Pokhara
Also known as the Gateway to the Annapurna, Pokhara is a gorgeous Nepalese city set on the shores of Phewa Lake. The mountains in the background make for a pretty picture!
Phewa Lake
You’ll love the mountain views from Lake Phewa. Lined with colourful boats, this lake looks absolutely stunning. Sunsets are gorgeous here!
Pashupatinath
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Pashupatinath Temple is one of the biggest religious sites in Nepal. It was established in the 16th century and looks absolutely grand!
Langtang Region
Langtang is an outlandish region in Nepal. This place is incredibly scenic and surrounded with mountains and valleys.
Helambu
Helambu is another incredibly beautiful region known for its pretty hamlets, terraced hillsides and Buddhist monasteries and stupas.
Everest base camp
To reach the tallest peak in the world, Everest base camp is the first step. And what a beauty this place is!
Boudhanath Stupa
This place looks so incredible because of the many colourful prayer flags. It is one of the top attractions in Nepal.
Annapurna Region
Annapurna region in Nepal is so beautiful that you’ll be left in awe of its beauty! It’s a photographer's paradise.
