Top 10 Cars, SUVs Likely To Debut At Auto Expo 2023
3 Sept, 2022
MARUTI JIMNY 5-DOOR
Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a long wheelbase version of the Jimny lifestyle SUV in the country in 2023. Testing of the new 5-door Jimny has already started in Europe, where it is expected to be unveiled before the end of this year. The India-spec model will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.
MARUTI YTB BALENO CROSS
Maruti Suzuki has started testing an all-new SUV Coupe, which is scheduled to make global debut at Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to be launched in February next year. Codenamed YTB, the new model will be based on Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform that underpins the Baleno hatchback.
HYUNDAI CRETA FACELIFT
Hyundai has already launched the Creta facelift in select Asian markets including Indonesia and Thailand. The new model will come with design changes and upgraded cabin along with several advanced features.
TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS
Toyota is developing the next-gen Innova, which has already been spotted testing in India. Rumoured to be called the new Innova HyCross, the new model is expected to be unveiled in November 2022. The new-gen model is reportedly to be launched in January, most probably at Auto Expo 2023.
MAHINDRA THAR 5-DOOR
The homegrown SUV maker has announced to launch the new long-wheelbase 5-door version of the Thar lifestyle SUV in 2023. The new model will be more practical in terms of space for rear occupants.
TATA HARRIER 2023
Tata Motors is preparing a mid-life facelift of the Harrier SUV, which is expected to be launched sometime in 2023. It is likely to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new model is likely to come with subtle design changes and upgraded interior.
TATA SAFARI 2023
Similar to the new Harrier, Tata Motors is also testing an updated version of the Safari SUV. The new model will also receive several high-end features along with revised styling and interior.
MG SMALL EV
MG Motor India has started road testing of its upcoming entry-level electric car. Likely to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the new model is expected to be launched in the country in the first half of 2023. It is based on the Wuling Air EV, internally called E230 that debuted in Indonesia earlier this year.
HONDA COMPACT SUV
Japanese automaker, Honda has announced to launch an all-new compact SUV in the country in 2023. It is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The new model will be based on the Amaze platform and will share the engine options with the City sedan
NEW KIA CARNIVAL
Kia is expected to present the new generation Carnival MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new model is already on sale in select international markets for over 2 years. In fact, the company has recently upgraded the model.