Vickat Wedding: Groom to be Vicky Kaushal's Dapper Looks
Dec 7, 2021
The Most stylish groom
Vicky Kaushal's recent style outings are impressive. The 33-year old has been styling his short kurtas with voguish stoles. He is certainly going to be one dapper groom and we can't to see his wedding pictures
In Sabyasachi
He looked dapper in a black bandgala with white chudidaars
Monotone
Vicky looked dapper in this pinstriped blazer styled with a grey coloured Ikat print scarf
Stripes done right
You can never go wrong with stripes even when it is in traditional wear. The Anita Dongre Kurta shirt has been beautifully paired with those Antar Agni Pants
Dandy Dude
Vicky look oh-so desirable in this black kurta with a matching stole. He accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses
Kurta Swag
Vicky rocked this crisp white kurta with a stole
Black Beauty
Nailing Indo-Western Look
Vicky rocked this Cuban collared shirt-styled Kurta with a pair of black draped trousers from Antar Agni
Layering Done Right
Vicky wore this shirt-styled kurta with a blazer and a pair of trousers. He looked suave.