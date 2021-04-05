Abdur Rahim Ali from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Abdur Rahim Ali Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Chenga

Early Life:

Abdur Rahim Ali is the son of Samad Ali. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Oumura village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Hunufa Begum.

Education:

Abdur Rahim Ali is B.A. passfrom B. B. K.College, Nagaon, Barpeta in the year 1993.

Career & Political Life:

Abdur Rahim Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an independent candidate. He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.