Abdur Rahim Ali from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Abdur Rahim Ali Biography
Candidate's Gender
Party
Constituency
Male
Independent
Chenga
Early Life:
Abdur Rahim Ali is the son of Samad Ali. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Oumura village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Hunufa Begum.
Education:
Abdur Rahim Ali is B.A. passfrom B. B. K.College, Nagaon, Barpeta in the year 1993.
Career & Political Life:
Abdur Rahim Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an independent candidate. He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.