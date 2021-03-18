Assam Assembly Election 2021 Update: Voting Via Postal Ballots for Phase-1 of Assam Assembly Election Underway

GUWAHATI: Postal voting for the first phase of the Assam Assembly election has been underway since Tuesday (March 16) in all the 47 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) set for polling in this phase. Read more



In their craze for election tickets, some leaders are shifting their party loyalty overnight leaving their supporters in the lurch, let alone the voters across the State. Examples are ample: Take the Golaghat LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) as a case study. This LAC has 2,02,146 voters. Read more

Speaking at a rally in Titabor, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the people of Titabor needs development and Assam BJP's candidate, Hemanta Kalita will wrest the seat from the corrupt Congress.

The CM also said that he is glad that people have come out in large numbers at the campaign rally in support of our party candidate.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in poll-bound Assam today. The BJP leader will campaign for the candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in constituencies Hojai, Kalaigaon, and Rangiya.

Former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary took part in an election campaign for Congress (I) candidate for Dhekiajuli constituency, Benudhar Nath at Aboi Centre of Batasipur Near Dhekiajuli town. Read more

Since the announcement of the election on February 26, 2021 Assam Police, State Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams and other regulatory agencies have detected several suspicious movements of cash, liquor, valuables, narcotics and other items across the poll-bound state. Read more

During the three-phase Assembly elections across the State, the ECI (Election Commission of India) has directed that webcasting, CCTV coverage, videography and digital cameras will be deployed inside the critical polling booths as well as those in the vulnerable areas. This measure has been initiated to closely monitor the proceedings on the poll day without violating the secrecy of the voting process. Read more

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the people of the State have already started witnessing the 'positive changes' which are the results of promises that the BJP -led government in Assam made in 2016. He said this while campaigning for the candidates of the BJP and its allies at Thowra, Amguri, Mariani, Titabar and Jorhat on Tuesday. Read more

In the nomination papers of the total 649 candidates for the second phase of Assam assembly polls currently, 377 stands valid, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on March 16.

Meanwhile, the last date of withdrawal for the second phase is March 17.



The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the third phase of the ensuing Assam Assembly elections slated to be held on April 6.

Constituency Candidate Gossaigaon Somnath Narzary Kokrajhar (ST) West Manaranjan Brahma Kokrajhar (ST) East Lawrence Islary Sidli (ST) Jayanta Basumatary Bijni Phanin Boro Tamulpur Leho Ram Boro Barama (ST) Bhupen Boro Chapaguri Urkhao Gwra Brahma





Senior BJP leader and Assam finance minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bora can be a chief minister but in Bangladesh.

"Yesterday all the people in Gohpur said—we will make Ripun Bora CM, but in Bangladesh," Dr Sarma said on Tuesday. Ripun Bora has been contesting Gohpur for the Assam assembly elections.



Demanding that all political parties must announce their stand on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), the AASU (All Assam Students' Union) has decided to take out bike rallies against the Act, across the State on March 20. Read more

The APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) released its first video advertisement, which is being aired across platforms, following a traditional Assamese narrative, from intrinsic indigenous culture. Read more

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that developmental activities have stepped up in Assam as insurgency and terror have declined in the State over the years. Read more

Sounding the poll bugle at Margherita in Tinsukia district here on Sunday afternoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went hammer and tongs at the Congress and its alliance political parties. Shah asserted that there will be no more agitations in the State and infiltration will be a thing of the past in the next five years if the BJP is voted in power. Read more

The three LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) of Hailakandi, Algapur and Katlicherra in the district of Hailakandi also under Karimganj Parliamentary Constituency will pose a thorny battleground for the alliance of BJP-AGP (Bharatiya Janata Party- Asom Gana Parishad). Read more

The BJP has set its eyes on around 40 of the 47 Assembly seats which are going to poll in the first phase in Upper Assam and the North Bank on March 27. Read more

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is not a Muslim party rather it represents tribals and Hindus as well, said the party chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Talking to the media, Ajmal said, "AIUDF is a Muslim party– is a piece of 20-year-old news. We have been giving tickets to Hindu and tribal people for MP and MLA elections. Our women's wing president belongs to the tribal community.



The Congress on Friday night released a list of 30-star campaigners for the Assam assembly elections.

The list includes the name of the interim president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi. Apart from this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu are also among the Congress star campaigners for Assam.



Among others, top Congress leaders from Northeast states including former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki also joined the party's campaigning in Assam. Read more



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee will declare on Saturday the third list of candidates for the Assam assembly polls.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State President Ranjeet Dass will attend the meeting with JP Nadda. Notably, the party will declare the list of candidates for 19 constituencies.

Under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, round-the-clock vigilance has been maintained to enforce expenditure monitoring directions of ECI, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and safe election in Assam. Read more

March 12



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that Assam is safe till the BJP is in power. Sonowal today attended a huge public rally in Morigaon before filing nomination papers by BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad LAC. Read more

Tezpur MLA Brindaban Goswami who filed for nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly election withdrew his nomination on March 12.

Earlier, the AGP leader filed a nomination after he was denied a ticket from the seat by the regional party.



The AGP has fielded Prithiraj Rava instead of Goswami from Tezpur.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a massive election campaign in the poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal and Kerala starting next week till the end of the month.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on March 14 to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections 2021.

The minister will participate in public rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon.



Singh will campaign for Pramod Borthakur in Biswanath post which he will head to Gohpur to campaign for Utpal Borah.



After the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party denied ticket to incumbent BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the formers Lanka residence.

Further Himanta Biswa was accompanied by BJP General Secretary Dilip Saikia.



"I want to tell to the people of Assam that Shiladitya Dev was and still is an active member of the BJP, " said Himanata Biswa.



Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Dilip Saikia said, "Shiladitya Dev and Sushil Dutta both are part of the BJP party in Assam. However, as the BJP is a national party we had to take a few drastic decision and let go few of the incumbent MLA's from contesting this election."



"We will establish Shiladitya Dev in our upcoming government in any of the important department in the coming days, and that is what our party has decided, " he added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dashed off from Guwahati to Silchar to stand in one frame with the party candidates of 7 assembly constituencies of Cachar and share with them the dais at DSA ground in front of the large gathering of their supporters and workers. Read more

March 11



The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday launched its 'Congressor 5 Guarantee' Yatra, in the State. Read more

Dispur has the highest number of voters among the 4 Guwahati constituencies of electors at 4,06,556.

Gauhati West has 2,92,131 voters. Jalukbari has 2,02,400 voters. Gauhati East has 2,36,289 voters.



Notably, the city has witnessed a rise of over 1 lakh in electors in Guwahati compared to the last elections.



BJP vice president and Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda has said that the party's mission to get 100-plus seats in Assam is well within the party's reach. And, he has attributed it to the unprecedented focus on the Northeast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has visited to the region as many as 45 times as of now. Read more

After AJP's candidate, Alok Ghosh nomination was cancelled from the Mariani constituency, the said candidate has reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The nomination paper of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)'s Mariani candidate Alok Kumar Ghose was cancelled on Wednesday.



The nomination paper was cancelled as it was found to be incomplete for a second time. Ghose was asked to submit his documents a second time as it was found to be incomplete the first time well.



The declaration was made by Ashim Buragohain, returning officer of 101 Mariani Legislative Assembly constituency.

The AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) on Thursday announced the names of six candidates for the second-phase Assembly polls slated on April 1. Read more

March 11



Senior Congress leader and former minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey quit the Congress party and submitted his resignation letter to Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora.

"For the immoral and dishonesty of some of the insiders in Congress party, it is not possible on my part to remain in the same party. As such I resign from the Congress party with immediate effect," said Dey in his letter.











The Assam Congress has decided to give away 12 seats to Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary to get support in those seats in Assam where Bodo community votes are a factor.

According to reports, APCC president Ripun Bora and Assam Incharge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh had a meeting in Guwahati where seat sharing and other cooperation was discussed.



Further, the APCC president said that as Congress had fewer chances of winning in a few constituencies that they wanted to contest from BTR areas they will let Hagrama have the seats and decide its candidates.

The president of AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front), Badruddin Ajmal has appealed to all workers of the party to go all out to root out the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the Assam Assembly election. Ajmal made this appeal to his party leaders to enthuse them. Read more

March 10



There's a real buzz in the Assam Secretariat as to who'll be the next CM? Top bureaucrats to lower-rung officers raise their ears to hear a response to this query with the adjunct "Any idea?" Read more

The sudden visit of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Education & Finance, to Silchar on Tuesday evening has surprised many, including the inquisitive media. Read more

Dissidence is growing in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) after the party announced its candidates for various Assembly seats across the State. A sense of displeasure, accompanied by desertion, is gathering steam in the party concerning poll candidatures. Read more

In order to facilitate the electorates in identifying their candidates during the time of polling, the voting panels of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) will be featuring also the photographs of candidates in each LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency). Read more

The people of Assam and India taught the party a good lesson in the last elections. The Congress has no future," stated Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Lakhimpur on Tuesday. Read more

While BJP is trying to get a strong foothold in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well as in the union territory of Puducherry, it's battle in Assam will be crucial for more than one reason. Read more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted postal-ballot facilities to the media persons authorized by the former for the poll day. The ECI has notified the category of electors under clause (C) of Section - 60 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Read more

The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on Tuesday announced the first list of 20-star campaigners for the party and its alliance partners during the three-phase election to Assam Assembly slated on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Read more

The RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) has fielded Hira Devi Choudhury for the Tinsukia LAC. This development has taken place in agreement with the Congress-led 'Mahajoot'. Read more

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has expressed the hope that Assam would witness a political change as the people have seen enough communal politics of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front), corruption of the Congress and fake regionalism of the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad). Read more

The ECI (Election Commission of India) has okayed 11 more documents besides the EPICs (Electors Photo Identity Cards) for the identification of electors at the polling stations before casting their votes. Read more

Paid Holiday declared on poll days for Assam Assembly Elections on March 9.

The Government of Assam has declared the poll days for the General Election of Assam Legislative Assembly, 2021 as paid holidays to enable the workers/employees to cast their votes.



Accordingly. the poll day for 1' phase i.e. 27 March. 2021, 2nd phase i.e. 01 April 2021 and 3rd phase i.e. 6 April 2021 will be paid holiday in all factories, plantations (including tea plantations), shops & commercial establishments, establishment, public entertainment or amusements, contractors establishment, firms and such other industries/workshops, commercial and business establishments and banking Institutions etc.



According to a Times Now and C-Voter survey, the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 is expected to witness a fierce contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress headed United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Notably, the pre-poll survey projected the NDA to win by a narrow margin. The survey further has projected the NDA to win 67 constituencies, UPA 57 and Others 2, in the 126-member Assam Assembly.



The NDA had won 74 Assembly segments in the 2016 Assam elections and the UPA had bagged 39.

State Handloom and Textile Minister Ranjit Dutta filed his nomination for Behali LAC on Monday at the office of the Election Officer, Biswanath Chariali. Read more

The national general secretary of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and also Member of Parliament (MP) Dilip Saikia on Monday accused the Congress of dumping the ideology of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi by forging an alliance with the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front). Read more

In a bid to encourage female voters to exercise their franchise, the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District has set up 125 all-women polling booths. Read more.

An amount of Rs. 1,93,200 was seized from a Bolero pick-up by a Flying Squad led by Dhrubajyoti Borah during regular checking of vehicles at Genjengaguri in Dhekiajuli, early on Monday morning. Read more

March 8

With the Assembly election dates approaching fast, the ruling alliance in the State has intensified its political attack on the Opposition. Read more

For the second-phase elections slated on April 10, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has declared the names of two-party candidates who will contest from the Udalguri district. Read more

With just one more day left for the filing of nomination papers for the first-phase Assembly polls in the State slated on March 27, a number of top leaders of various political parties filed their papers on Monday. Read more

The wife of former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Jayashree Goswami Mahanta on Monday said that her husband will not contest the ensuing Assembly elections from his present constituency Barhampur. Read more

March 8



Tea garden workers are set to play a decisive role in many constituencies in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. Keeping this in mind, all the parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, are trying to lure them. Read more

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Siddique Ahmed has resigned from the party on March 8.

Notably, Ahmed who is the General Secretary of AIUDF Central Committee and District President of Morigaon was denied a party ticket to contest from the Laharighat constituency.

Earlier on Sunday, the AIUDF has released its first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The INC (Indian National Congress), Dima Hasao District Congress Committee and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Dima Hasao District Committee has agreed to work together in the ensuing Assam Assembly Election 2021 as allies. Read more

March 7

NRMPI to Field 30 Candidates for 2nd & 3rd Phases of Assam Assembly Polls

National Road Map Party of India (NRMPI) is going to field candidates in 30 constituencies for the second and the third phases of the Assam Legislative Assembly election, announced by the party's national general secretary Md. Shakil Ahmad at a press meet on Sunday. Read more



Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for laying the foundation stone of the Phulbari-Dhubri Bridge, AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) president Badruddin Ajmal has said that it is the greatest achievement in his stint as a parliamentarian. Read more

March 7

"Our united fight will defeat the 'Mahajoot'," proclaimed leaders of the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance during a joint press meet here on Sunday. Further appealing to the grassroots party members, the leaders added, "Bury all differences revolving around the seat-sharing strategies among us." Read more

March 7

The president of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest the ensuing Assembly elections from two constituencies — Duliajan and Naharkotia.

As per the first list of 18 candidates of the AJP announced on March 5 Lurinjyoti is fighting the polls from Duliajan. Read more



The ECI (Election Commission of India) will provide 'Voter Information Slips' to each electorate. This move will facilitate the voter to know the serial number of the electoral roll of his/her polling station, time and date of poll, and other necessary details. Read more

March 7



Bhaskarjyoti Barua will fight from Titabor which has always been represented by former three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away recently in November 2020.

Meanwhile, the candidate for Naoboicha is former minister Bharat Chandra Narah and for Dhakuakhana, the nominee is Padma Lochan Doley.

Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah is an old Congressman and a tea planter by profession and has several gardens in Upper Assam. Read more



March 7



The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has released its first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The party's first list comprises 16 candidates. Read more







Constituency Name Candidate Name Jamunamukh Sirajuddin Ajmal Bilasipara West Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Mankachar Adv. Aminul Islam Dhubri Nazrul Haque Gauripur Nizanur Rahman Bhawanipur Foni Talukdar Sonai Karim Uddin Barbhuyan Dhing Alhaj Aminul Islam Algapur Nizamuddin Choudhury Katlichera Sujam Uddin Laskar Sarukhetri Minakshi Rahman Jaleshwar Rafiqul Islam Dalgaon Mujibur Rahman Chenga Ashraful Hussain Bagbar Rajib Ahmed





Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced their first list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Here is the first list –





Constituency Name Candidate Name Bokakhat Atul Bora Koliabor Keshav Mahanta Teok Renupama Rajkhowa Dergaon Bhabendra Nath Bharali Amguri Pradeep Hazarika Chabua Ponakon Baruah Naoboisa Jayanta Khaund Tezpur Prithiviraj Rabha





Congress has released the names of 40 candidates for the first phase of Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2021

The complete list of the constituencies and candidates from Congress are as mentioned below:-





Constituency Name Candidate Name Dhekiajuli Benudhar Nath Barchalla Ram Prasad Sarma Tezpur Dr Anuj Kumar Mech Rangapara Abhijit Hazarika Sootea Praneshwar Basumatary Biswanath Anjan Borah Gohpur Ripun Bora Batadroba Smt. Sibamoni Bora Rupohihat Md. Nurul Huda Samaguri Rakibul Hussain Kaliabor Prasanta Kumar Saikia Sarupathar Smt. Roselina Tirkey Golaghat Bitupan Saikia Khumtai Bismita Gogoi Dergaon (SC) Bani Hazarika Jorhat Rana Goswami Majuli (ST) Rajib Lochan Pegu Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi Teok Pallabi Gogoi Amguri Angkita Dutta Nazira Debabrata Saikia Mahmara Suruj Dehingia Sonari Sushil Kumar Suri Thowra Sushanta Borgohain Sibsagar Subhramitra Gogoi Bihpuria Bhupen Kumar Borah Lakhimpur Dr Joy Prakash Dhemaji (ST) Sailen Sonowal Jonai (ST) Dr. Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu Moran Pranjal Ghatowar Dibrugarh Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog Lahowal Manoj Dhanowar Dulaijan Dhruba Gogoi Tingkhong Atuwa Munda Naharkatia Pranatee Phukan Chabua Ajoy Phukan

Digboi Sibanath Chetia Margherita Manoranjan Borgohain Doom Dooma Durga Bhumij Sadiya Lakhin Ch Chetia





Akhil Gogoi will be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from the Sivasagar constituency.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the founding president of the Raijor Dal is also said to be contesting from Mariani.

The complete list of the constituencies and candidates from Raijor Dal are as mentioned below:-





Constituency Name Candidate Name No. 121 Chabua Dwiponjyoti Phukan No. 115 Moran Mohini Mohan Ligira No. 105 Mahmara Lohit Gogoi No. 108 Sibsagar Akhil Gogoi No. 102 Teok Kabindra Chetia Phukan No. 93 Bokakhat Jiwan Bora No. 85 Rupohihat Najrul Islam No. 83 Dhing Mehboob Muktab No. 73 Tezpur Alok Nath No. 109 Bihpuria Anup Saikia No. 74 Rangapara Bijay Tirki No. 82 Raha Rubul Das No. 57 Rangia Hareswar Barman No 56 Karnalpur Jitul Deka No 3 Karimganj Sahabul Islam Choudhury No 68 Dalgaon Omar Ali No. 90 Jamunamukh Dilwara Begum Choudhury





Former Assam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi has quit the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and has reportedly joined the BJP.

Earlier in November 2020, Rajbongshi joined the AGP in the presence of party president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta at party headquarters in Guwahati.



According to sources, Rajbongshi will contest from the Sipajhar constituency in the upcoming polls.



Akhil Gogoi led-Raijor Dal will contest from 18 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Addressing a presser, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasko D Saikia on March 6 said that the party will contest 12 constituencies in the first phase and the rest 6 in the second phase.



The BPF (Bodoland People's Front) has decided to support the candidates of the 'Mahajoot' outside the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) during the Assembly elections. Read more

Ending all speculations, the much-awaited BJP-AGP-UPPL seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing Assembly elections has been completed. Leaders of the parties announced the list of 104 seats at the national BJP headquarters

The list has excluded the names of 11 sitting ruling BJP MLAs and a Cabinet Minister. Going by the list, former Chief Minister and founder president of AGP — Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, and present Cabinet Minister Sum Ronhang will not get the tickets from their respective parties.



The AGP has left the five seats of Barhampur, Naharkotia, Kamalpur, Lakhimpur and Patacharkuchi to its ally BJP. As of now, the regional party has its sitting MLAs in all these constituencies. Read more



Meanwhile, AGP TO CONTEST: 26 SEATS







AGP TO CONTEST: 26 SEATS 1. Chabua 2. Amguri 3. Teok 4. Dergaon 5. Bokakhat 6. Kaliabor 7. Raha 8. Guwahati (W) 9. Chaygaon 10. Boko 11. Goalpara (E) 12. Goalpara (W) 13. Mancachar 14. Abhayapuri (N) 15. Abhayapuri (S) 16. Bongaigaon 17. Barpeta 18. Bhabanipur 19. Chenga 20. Sarukhetri 21. Tezpur 22. Algapur 23. Karimganj (S) 24. Dalgaon 25. Naobaicha 26. Jamunamukh





The BJP has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections

It is to be mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from the Majuli constituency while Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from his current constituency Jalukbari and state party president Ranjeet Dass will contest from Pathacharkuchi constituency.



Here are a few of the important constituency of the Assam Assembly election and BJP's candidate from these Constituencies:

Golaghat-- Ajanta Neog



Nalbari--Jayanta Malla Barua



Mangaldai---Gurujyoti Das



Jagairoad-- Piyush Hazarika



Nowgong-- Rupak Sarmah



Patacharkuchi-- Ranjeet Dass



Majuli-- Sarbananda Sonowal



Jalukbari--Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma



Dhekiajuli-- Ashok Singhal



Jorhat-- Hitendra Nath Goswami



Silchar-- Dipayan Chakraborty

Here is the complete first list of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Asam Polls

Constituency Name Candidate Name Ratabari (Sc) Bijoy Malakar Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul Karimganj North Dr Manas Das Badarpur Biswarup Bhattacharjee Katlichera Subrata Nath Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty Sonai Aminul Haque Laskar Dholai (SC) Parimal Suklabaidya Udharbond Mihir Kanti Shome Lakhipur Kaushik Rai Barkhola Amulandu Das Katigorah Gautom Roy Haflong(ST) Nandita Gar Losa Bokajan(ST) Nomal Momin Howraghat(ST) Darsing Ronghang Diphu(ST) Bidya Sing Engleng Baithalangso(ST) Roop Sing Teran Patacharkuchi Ranjeet Kumar Dass Jalukbari Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Kamlpur Diganta Kalita Rangia Bhabesh Kalita Nalbari Jayanta Malla Barua Paneri Biswajit Daimary Kalaigaon Madhuram Deka Mangaldoi(SC) Gurujyoti Das Majbat Jitu Kishan Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal Barchalla Ganesh Kumar Limbu Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti Sootea Padma Hazarika Biswanath Pramod Borthakur Behali Ranjeet Dutta Gohpur Utpal Bora Jagiroad(SC) Piyush Hazarika Morigaon Ramakanta Deori Laharighat Kadiru Jjaman Zinnah Dhing Sanjib Kumar Bora Batadroba Angoorlata Deka Rupohihat Nazir Hussain Nowgong Rupak Sarmah Barhampur Jitu Goswami Samaguri Anil Saikia Lumding Sibu Misra Sarupathar Biswajit Phukan Golaghat Ajanta Neog Khumtai Mrinal Saikia Jorhat Hitendra Nath Goswami Majuli (ST) Sarbananda Sonowal Titabar Hemanta Kalita Mariani Ramani Tanti Nazira Mayur Buragohain Mahmara Jugen Mohan Sonari Dharmeshwar Konwar Thowra Kushal Duwari Sibsagar Surabhi Rajkonwar Bihpuria Dr. Amiyo Bhuyan Lakhimpur Manab Deka Dhakuakhana(St) Naba Kumar Doley Dhemaji (ST) Dr. Ranoj Pegu Jonai (ST) Bhuban Pegu Moran Chakradhar Gogoi Dibrugarh Prasanta Phukan Lahowal Binod Hazarika Duliajan Terosh Gowala Tingkhong Bimal Borah Naharkatia Tarang Gogoi Tinsukia Sanjay Kisan Digboi Suren Phukan Margherita Bhaskar Sarma Sadiya Bolin Chetia

On the other hand, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) declared 18 candidate's list for the upcoming Asam polls. Read more





Constituency Name Candidate Name Dhekiajuli Shatrughna Sasoni Rangapara Ajay Tanti Dhing Anjar Hussain Batadroba Arup Kumar Saikia Sarupathar Raju Phukan Khumtai Pawan Saikia Dergaon Ananda Chandra Das Mariani Rajiv Kunar Hazarika Nazira Ribulaya Gogoi Thowra Dipen Tanti Bihpuria Achyut Saikia Dhakuakhana Satyajit Regon Dhemaji Chittaranjan Basumatary Dibrugarh Ajit Buragohain Duliajan Lurinjyoti Gogoi Tinsukia Samsher Singh Margherita Sanjay Kumar Deb Sadiya Jagadish Bhuyan





Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade felicitating the State Icons namely Actor Kapil Bora, Singer Anindita Paul, Cricketer Riyan Parag and para-cyclist Rakesh Banik under SVEEP activities, Election Department, at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade also formally handed over Certificate of new enrollment in the Electoral Roll to Riyan Parag, Cricketer and State Icon, Election Department, Assam, in Press Conference today under (SVEEP) activities.



Notably, Nitin Khade also launched election mascots- Bohag & Bohagi and released the theme Song for SVEEP 2021.



The theme song for SVEEP motivates citizens to exercise their right to vote and celebrate it with gaiety whilst they participate in building a stronger, free, fair and safe democracy.





CEO Assam Nitin Khade addressing media & introducing icons Riyan Parag, Kopil Bora, Anindita Paul and Rakesh Banik, Launching mascots Bohag & Bohagi and releasing Theme Song for #SVEEP2021.



LINK: https://t.co/p9wIc2142n#AssamElection2021 #AssemblyElections2021 @ECISVEEP — CEO Assam (@ceo_assam) March 5, 2021





March 5





AIUDF is likely to contest 21 Assembly seats in the upcoming Assam elections. It is to be mentioned that a meeting is underway between Congress, AIUDF, BPF, and the left parties in Guwahati and the announcement of a final list of the Mahajut candidates is yet to be declared.

In the 2016 Assam Assembly election here is the tally of the seats won by the individual party in Assam





Party Seats Bharatiya Janata Party 60 Indian National Congress 26 All India United Democratic Front 13 Asom Gana Parishad 14 Bodoland Peoples Front 12 Independent 1 Total 126









As per the directive of the Supreme Court of India, the ECI (Election Commission of India) has informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam that candidates with criminal cases – either pending or of conviction in the past – must make such information in the public domain. Read more

March 4



Ahead of the three-phase Assembly election that starts March 27, BJP has reached a seat-sharing formula with its Assam allies- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and eight to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Sources said the BJP would contest in 92 of the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly, with 26 going to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and eight to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).



Meanwhile, an initial list of 84 BJP candidates has been finalised, and that more details on seats and names of candidates are likely to be announced on Friday.



On the other hand, AGP's two-time former Chief Minister and six-time MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who is also the founder of the party, might not get a ticket this time.

5 Cases of MCC Violation Reported in Assam Ahead of Polls

As of date, five cases of MCC violation have been reported in Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, Jorhat and Lakhimpur election district.

The complaint involves: postering in public places, high volume marriage party, scooter distribution to the beneficiary, placing of the banner without NOC and despatching of the blanket in a truck etc. Read more



March 4



Many sitting Congress MLAs in Assam may not get party tickets if their chances to win the election are less, said Congress in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh in Guwahati.

The Assam Congress on March 4 in a press meet launched a registration drive of the Congress Party's Job Guarantee Programme. Further as per the drive, the leader of the opposition party launched a website for the unemployed youths in the State. Read more

Congress Uses Picture of Taiwan Tea Garden for Assam Poll Campaign, Sparks Controversy

Ahead of the Assam assembly election, a political war of words has begun between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Read more



March 3



Three regional parties- Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) will soon make their seat-sharing arrangement public for the ensuing Assembly elections. Read more

BJP-AGP Seat Sharing: Amit Shah, Nadda hold marathon meeting in Delhi

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a marathon meeting in New Delhi with the leaders of Assam BJP, AGP and UPPL to work out the seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing assembly elections in the State. Read more



Arms license holders asked to deposit firearms to ensure free and fair election

The District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Khageswar Pegu has declared prohibition regarding the possession of firearms by exercising his power conferred upon him under section 144 Cr.PC in order to ensure a free and fair election and to maintain law and order. Read more



March 3



Ahead of the Assam Assembly election, Dr Hiren Gohain on Wednesday resigned as the chief advisor of Raijor Dal.



Speaking to the media Dr Gohain said, "Akhil Gogoi's latest decision has gone against my long-term opinion. After this, I won't have little responsibility for any of their actions."



Earlier today Akhil Gogoi in a statement stressed fielding common opposition candidates against the ruling BJP as this would help in dividing vote share.



March 3



President of newly formed Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, on Tuesday, urged opposition parties in Assam to put up joint candidates against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led coalition in the coming Assam assembly polls in order not to divide votes.

Raijor Dol president Akhil Gogoi who is currently under treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital made this request in a letter written to the regional parties. It is to be mentioned that the handwritten letter is currently doing rounds on social media.



Further, the letter was read out to journalists by KMSS and Raijor Dol leader Bhasko D Saikia.



"I appeal to all opposition parties that in order to defeat the communal and fascist BJP we should put up one common candidate against the BJP and its alliance partners. That will help prevent the division of anti-BJP votes. If required, I will not contest the election" said the letter.



"BJP is parallel to AIUDF. In presence of AIUDF BJP will be stronger. Minority people of Assam also realize that BJP will be a strong party in presence of AIUDF. Other regional parties will not ally with Congress-led alliance because of AIUDF," it added.



Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have decided to contest the election jointly, but have decided to stay away from the Congress-led grand alliance.











The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued the notification for the first phase of the elections in 47 Assembly constituencies of Assam scheduled to be held on March 27. Read more

March 2

Congress led 'Mahajoot' to finalize Seat Sharing Soon

The Assam election seat-sharing between the parties in the Congress-led grand alliance or 'Mahajoot' will be finalized within a few days as the last date for filing nomination papers for phase 1 of the polls is March 9, said sources. Read more



March 2

'Static Surveillance Team' and 'Flying Squad' seized money and liquor in Golaghat

The 'Static Surveillance Team' and the 'Flying Squad' deployed in the Golaghat election district seized approximately Rs 2.5 lakh from a four-wheeler in Kamarabandha under Kamarbandha outpost and Golaghat Police Station. The team also seized nine bottles of foreign liquor of various sizes. Read more



March 2



BJP & AGP to finalize Sharing of seats in Delhi today: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) will finalize its strategy over sharing of seats for the State Assembly elections on March 3, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to media persons here on Tuesday. Read more



March 2

The list of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance comprising of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is likely to be released by March 5.

March 2

Congress Promises Free Electricity up to 200 Units in Assam if Voted to Power

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blowing the poll bugle for the Assam Legislative Assembly election in favour of the Congress-led 'Mahajoot' promised free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power.



Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress regime if voted to power will work on five agendas and guarantees it to be fulfilled -



1. Congress will implement a law by which the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act will not apply in Assam.



2. Will provide free electricity of up to 200 units per month to each and every household in Assam, which means the people of Assam will be able to save at least Rs 1400 every month.



3. Thirdly to honour the woman of Assam who religiously takes care of the entire family along with the well being of their children, Congress will provide Rs 2000 every month to all the women in Assam.



4. After interacting with the women of the tea tribe community and looking at their health condition, Congress has decided to increase the daily wage to Rs 365.



5. If Congress comes to power at least 5 lakhs of government jobs will come up which is again based on detailed research on the current economic condition of Assam. Read more

Money & muscle power put under the lens: CEO Nitin Khade

CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Nitin Khade has reiterated that the misuse of money, muscle and liquor will be under strict vigil in the run-up to and during the Assembly elections in the State. Read more

IT Dept Set-up Control Room to Curb Use of Black Money for Electoral Purposes

To curb the use of black money for electoral purposes and prevent monetary inducement by any person(s) or parties in the upcoming Assembly election in Assam, the Investigation wing of the Income-tax Department, Guwahati has set up a control room on 24X7 basis till April 6 here. Read more



March 1



Top leaders of the AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) and the Raijor Dal discussed poll strategy on seat sharing, here on Monday. Read more

Hagrama Mohilary magic won't work now: BTR chief Pramod Boro



The chief of BTR and UPPL president, Pramod Boro on Monday said that the magic of BPF president Hagrama Mohilary would not work in this election as the people of the region had come to know the real face of Mohilary and his team. Read more



March 1



Pramila Rani Brahma predicts BJP's downfall in forthcoming Assam Assembly Election



Soon after the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) joined the grand alliance of the Congress, AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M) in Guwahati on Sunday, senior BPF leader and State Soil Conservation and Social Welfare Pramila Rani Brahma predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would sink because of its self-esteem. Read more



Senior Congress leader Anil Raja has resigned from the membership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and also from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.

According to reports, Raja has tendered his resignation to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi on Monday.



The Congress leader also alleged that the Congress-AIUDF alliance will only demand ministership from AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held a meeting in Guwahati on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia, state organising secretary Phanindranath Sharma, AGP president Atul Bora, senior AGP leaders Keshab Mahanta, Birendra Prasad Baishya and Phani Bhushan Choudhury also attended the meeting.

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) president Palash Changmai is likely to join the newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to contest election from the Sonari constituency. The student leader will quit the AJYCP in a day or two.

A total of 1 lakh 34 thousand banners were removed from different parts of Assam which include 50,927 boarding banners, 73,469 posters and 10,085 wall writings.

Congress leader and Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati on Monday morning to launch the party's campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Ripun Bora on his Twitter wrote, "Warmly welcomed Hon'ble AICC Gen Sec Smt. @PriyankaGandhi at the Guwahati Airport this morning, alongside State Congress leadership & Party workers. Entire Assam is looking forward to her 2 day visit, and the enthusiasm is evident!"





Warmly welcomed Hon'ble AICC Gen Sec Smt. @PriyankaGandhi at the Guwahati Airport this morning, alongside State Congress leadership & Party workers. Entire Assam is looking forward to her 2 day visit, and the enthusiasm is evident!#AxomBasaonAhok#AxomoloiSwagotomPGV pic.twitter.com/AtnW7pGId1 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) March 1, 2021





According to reports, Gandhi will later fly to North Lakhimpur and visit Sonari Gaon Panchyat.



The Congress leader is also scheduled to meet PCC OB's, DCC Presidents, BCC Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Senior leaders, Frontals of ten districts in the North Bank and Upper Assam region in North Lakhimpur College playground.

AJP's publicity secretary Ziaur Rahman has said that the convoy of party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi was attacked at Kalag near Borbhag under Borkhetri LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) in Nalbari district on Sunday. Read more



February 28



BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary said they would get an absolute majority in the upcoming Assam polls and form the government with 70 seats.

"We will definitely form the government. We have to oust the BJP from Assam. Sixty-four seats are required to form the government. We will get 70," Mohilary said during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.









February 28

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Assam on Monday (March 1) to campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections slated to be held from March 27. Read more

February 28

The newly floated political party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) released the party's registration number and symbol of a 'Ship' allotted to the party by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.

At a press conference, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with other party members released the party symbol and the registration number 56/161/2020-2021/PPS-1. Read more

February 27

Dima Hasao all set for Assam Assembly Election 2021



Dima Hasao district which falls under the 16 Haflong (ST) LAC will vote in the second phase on April 1 as informed by the DEO cum Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua, while addressing the press at the DC conference hall, Haflong on Saturday. Read more



February 27



In a major twist, just ahead of the Assam Assembly election 2021, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Saturday snapped its ties with BJP and joined the Congress-led Grand Alliance.

It is to be mentioned that BPF has 12 seats in the current Assembly and three ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government.



"To work for peace, unity and development, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election. We shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP," said BPF president Hagrama Mohilary in a tweet.







To work for Peace, Unity and Development the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election. We shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. — Hagrama Mohilary (@HagramaOnline) February 27, 2021





Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav reached Guwahati on February 27 and was welcomed by the state Congress party to the state.

As per reports, the RJD Chief is conducting meetings with the regional parties of Assam including the Congress-AIUDF led coalition party.



The national secretary of RJD Shyam Rajak has been in Guwahati for the last two days and according to a media report that Yadav has conducted meetings on Friday evening with regional parties and scheduled to hold more meetings.





Prominent Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Keshab Rajbangshi, who is sitting president of Tamulpur District BPF, on Friday submitted an application seeking a party ticket from No. 58 Tamulpur LAC for the forthcoming election. Read more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Assam assembly election 2021 in a press conference scheduled at 04:30 pm on Friday in New Delhi.

As per the commission, Assam Assembly elections 2021 to be held in 3 phases and the elections to be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6 and the countings on May 2, 2021.

Assam Election First Phase Dates - 47 Acs (ACS 71-78, 83-85, 88, 89, 93-126)

Issue of notification 02-03-2021 Last Date of Notification 09-03-2021 Scrutiny of Nomination 10-03-2021 Last Date of Withdrawal of Candidates 12-03-2021 Date of Poll 27-03-2021

Assam Election Second Phase Dates - 39 Acs (ACS 1-20, 56, 57, 59, 64-70, 79-82, 86, 87, 90-92)



Issue of notification 05-03-2021 Last Date of Notification 12-03-2021 Scrutiny of Nomination 15-03-2021 Last Date of Withdrawal of Candidates 17-03-2021 Date of Poll 01-04-2021

Assam Election Third Phase Dates - 40 Acs (ACS 21-55, 58, 60-63)

Issue of notification 12-03-2021 Last Date of Notification 19-03-2021 Scrutiny of Nomination 20-03-2021 Last Date of Withdrawal of Candidates 22-03-2021 Date of Poll 06-04-2021 The term of the current government is set to end by May 31st, 2021.



The observer of the Assam election will be S.Srinivasan, IAS, 1980 batch.



Sunil Arora also said that taking due consideration of the festival of the state the commission always tries to have harmonious sync with the respective states.



Model Code of Conduct to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates.

Meanwhile, Rs. 30.8 lakhs is the expenditure limit that has been set by the Election Commission of India.



In the 2016 Assam assembly election number of polling station as at 24,890 but now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase of voters it has increased to 33,530 polling station, percentage-wise growth of 34.71.



The Elections to be held for 126 Assembly seats in which the ruling party, BJP is eyeing 100+ seats.



As per the Assam Polls 2016 seat-sharing in numbers:

BJP – 60,

CONG – 26,

AIUDF – 13,

AGP – 14,

BPF – 12, IND – 1

TOTAL - 126

Earlier Assam polls held in 2 phases. This time it's 3 phases. Assam declared a disturbed area so additional forces and police observer appointed.

Assam polls 2016 Vote share in percentage



CONG 31%



BJP 30%



AGP 8%



AUIDF 13%



Voter turnout: 83.9%

Guidelines by EC for upcoming elections

Guidelines to be followed for the upcoming elections:



*Door-to-door campaigning to be restricted to five persons including the candidate.



*Roadshows allowed



*Separate norms for suspected Covid-19 patients.



*Polling officials to be vaccinated.

(In Assam, territorial determination of Assembly Constituencies is as per Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 1976)



As per the electoral roll data received in prescribed forms i.e. Form 1D SSR-2021-01 & 02 in respect of finally published electoral rolls w.r.t. 01.01.2021 as the qualifying date, the number of electors in the State/UT of Assam is

State No. of General electors No. of Service Voters Overseas Electors Total No. of electors as per electoral rolls Assam 2,31,82,309 62,134 11 2,32,44,454 Maximum No. of electors in Polling Station

There shall be maximum 1000 electors instead of 1500 electors in a polling station. (Commission's Instruction No.23/SEC/2020-ERS, dated 23rd July 2020) Accordingly, the change in the number of Polling Stations in these States are as follows:

Name of State No. of Polling Stations in 2016 No. of Polling Stations in 2021 % Increase in No. of Polling Stations Assam 24,890 33,530 34.71 %

The Commission has already made arrangements to ensure the availability of an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections. Deployment of EVMs and VVPATs (in lakhs) for General Election to Legislative Assemblies S.No. Name of State BUs CUs VVPATs 1 Assam 0.46 0.48 0.48

List of Forty Seven(47) Assembly Constituencies of Assam going to polls in Phase-I as per Annexure-1 Sl.No. Assembly Constituency No. and Name 1. 71 - Dhekiajuli 2. 72 - Barchalla 3. 73 - Tezpur 4. 74 - Rangapara 5. 75 - Sootea 6. 76 - Biswanath 7. 77 - Behali 8. 78 - Gohpur 9. 83 - Dhing 10. 84 - Batadroba 11. 85 - Rupohihat 12. 88 - Samaguri 13. 89 - Kaliabor 14. 93 - Bokakhat 15. 94 - Sarupathar 16. 95 - Golaghat 17. 96 - Khumtai 18. 97 - Dergaon (SC) 19. 98 - Jorhat 20. 99 - Majuli (ST) 21. 100 - Titabar 22. 101 - Mariani 23. 102 - Teok 24. 103 - Amguri 25. 104 - Nazira 26. 105 - Mahmara 27. 106 - Sonari 28. 107 - Thowra 29. 108 - Sibsagar 30. 109 - Bihpuria 31. 110 - Naoboicha 32. 111 - Lakhimpur 33. 112 - Dhakuakhana (ST) 34. 113 - Dhemaji (ST) 35. 114 - Jonai (ST)

36. 115 - Moran 37. 116 - Dibrugarh 38. 117 - Lahowal 39. 118 - Duliajan 40. 119 - Tingkhong 41. 120 - Naharkatia 42. 121 - Chabua 43. 122 - Tinsukia 44. 123 - Digboi 45. 124 - Margherita 46. 125 - Doom Dooma 47. 126 - Sadiya

List of Thirty Nine (39) Assembly Constituencies of Assam going to polls in Phase-II as per Annexure-1

Sl.no. Assembly Constituency No. and Name 1. 1 - Ratabari (SC) 2. 2 - Patharkandi 3. 3 - Karimganj North 4. 4 - Karimganj South 5. 5 - Badarpur 6. 6 - Hailakandi 7. 7 - Katlichera 8. 8 - Algapur 9. 9 - Silchar 10. 10 - Sonai 11. 11 - Dholai (SC) 12. 12 - Udharbond 13. 13 - Lakhipur 14. 14 - Barkhola 15. 15 - Katigora 16. 16 - Haflong (ST) 17. 17 - Bokajan (ST) 18. 18 - Howraghat (ST) 19. 19 - Diphu (ST) 20. 20 - Baithalangso (ST) 21. 56 - Kamalpur 22. 57 - Rangiya 23. 59 - Nalbari 24. 64 - Panery 25. 65 - Kalaigaon 26. 66 - Sipajhar 27. 67 - Mangaldoi (SC) 28. 68 - Dalgaon 29. 69 - Udalguri (ST) 30. 70 - Majbat 31. 79 - Jagiroad (SC) 32. 80 - Marigaon 33. 81 - Laharighat 34. 82 - Raha (SC) 35. 86 - Nowgong 36. 87 - Barhampur 37. 90 - Jamunamukh 38. 91 - Hojai 39. 92 - Lumding

List of Forty (40) Assembly Constituencies of Assam going to polls in Phase-III as per Annexure-1 Sl.no. Assembly Constituency No. and Name 1. 21 - Mankachar 2. 22 - Salmara South 3. 23 - Dhubri 4. 24 - Gauripur 5. 25 - Golakganj 6. 26 - Bilasipara West 7. 27 - Bilasipara East 8. 28 - Gossaigaon 9. 29 - Kokrajhar West (ST) 10. 30 - Kokrajhar East (ST) 11. 31 - Sidli (ST) 12. 32 - Bongaigaon 13. 33 - Bijni 14. 34 - Abhayapuri North 15. 35 - Abhayapuri South (SC) 16. 36 - Dudhnai (ST) 17. 37 - Goalpara East 18. 38 - Goalpara West 19. 39 - Jaleswar 20. 40 - Sorbhog 21. 41 - Bhabanipur 22. 42 - Patacharkuchi 23. 43 - Barpeta 24. 44 - Jania 25. 45 - Baghbar 26. 46 - Sarukhetri 27. 47 - Chenga 28. 48 - Boko (SC) 29. 49 - Chaygaon 30. 50 - Palasbari 31. 51 - Jalukbari 32. 52 - Dispur 33. 53 - Gauhati East 34. 54 - Gauhati West 35. 55 - Hajo 36. 58 - Tamulpur 37. 60 - Barkhetry 38. 61 - Dharmapur 39. 62 - Barama (ST) 40. 63 - Chapaguri (ST) Of late, Assam has witnessed the visit of political bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.



In wake of Assam Assembly Elections 2021, the list of visitors also includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While the Bhartiya Janata Party, BJP is trying to make its grip stronger in the state, the Congress, on the other hand, have initiated a 'grand alliance' with parties like AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha. However, the political scenario for Assam poll has taken a new turn with the emergence of the regional parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal. [Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll]



The BJP is currently the single largest party in the 126-member Assam house with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF now have 13 and 11 lawmakers respectively. To understand the nuances of the political scenario in the state ahead of the Assam Assembly Poll 2021, let's have a look at the timeline of the Assam political developments in the state so far.



Take a look at the political developments and schemes launched by the state government in calendar order:

Born out of the ant-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the year saw the joining of the two regional parties AJP and Raijor Dal. The BJP has been on a spree of wooing voters by making the parties hold stronger in the state. While Congress has kept its door open for the regional parties, AJP and Raijor Dal seem to be in no mood to join the 'grand alliance'.



February 2: BJP appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the Election In-Charge of Assam. DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh was appointed as the additional in-charge of the Assam Assembly Election.



February 4: The AJP and the Raijor Dal have joined hands to contest the Assembly polls. Informing about the amalgamation of both the parties, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the party has already tied up with the Autonomous State Demand Committee for the polls and talks are on with the BPF.



February 5:



• Taking a jibe at the AJP, the BJP said that the party has put a strain on its regional character by forging an alliance with the Raijor Dal.



• Meanwhile, Congress, AIUDF, Anchalik Gana Marcha and left parties meet Akhil Gogoi at GMCH where he is undergoing treatment, however, they did not receive any positive response from the Raijor Dal leader.

February 6: With an eye on the polls ahead the BJP government gifts cash to over 7 lakh Assam tea workers community. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the ceremonial distribution ceremony of the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela in Guwahati.



February 7: With the elections just around the corner, PM Modi pays another visit to the state at Dhekiajuli. During his visit, Modi launched the 'Asom Mala' programme and laid the foundation stones for medical college and hospital in Biswanath and Charaideo.



February 9: Congress launches a campaign called, "Assam Bachao Ahok" against the ruling BJP-led coalition. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the next government will be formed by the 'grand alliance' and the next chief minister will be from the Congress Party.



• Amit Shah reached Guwahati to begin his two-day election tour of Assam and West Bengal. The Union Minister also met Ananta Ray, the self-proclaimed king and heir of Koch-Rajbongshi, in Bongaigaon.



• Congress Leader Debabrata Saikia loses the "Leader of Opposition" status as the strength of Congress in the State Assembly has been reduced to 19, which is less than one-sixth of the total strength of 126 in the House.



As the Assembly Elections are nearing political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. BJP has announced and implemented a slew of measures; however, it remains close-mouthed in regard to the CAA as this may create a stir in the state. It may be noted here, that Home Minister Amit Shah on his recent visit to West Bengal, informed that the rules for the CAA will soon be implemented after the culmination of the Covid vaccination drive.



Contrary to that the rise of the regional parties is a reminder about the same law that has created an uproar in the nation with its epicentre being Assam and the northeast. The Congress on the other hand has joined hands with other parties to oust the saffron party. Nevertheless, it would be crucial to observe what course of action the political development takes ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections.



• The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday began their proposed 'Axom Basaon Ahok' Yatra from Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.



"Today all of us are united in saving Assam from corruption, cronyism and majoritarianism. Started the 'Axom Basaon Ahok' yatra from Batadrava," tweeted Gaurav Gogoi as the Yatra started.



Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear that the ruling BJP will not have any alliance with its existing ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.



"We have been telling it many times that our alliance with BPF was for five years only and both sides were committed to it. They are still in our government and it is healthy politics," the BJP leader said.



The BJP is currently the single largest party in the 126-member Assam house with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF now have 13 and 11 lawmakers respectively.



Congress launched its election campaign in poll-bound Assam with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Sivsagar earlier today.



The former Congress President started his poll campaign at Sivasagar Boarding Field. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were seen wearing 'No CAA' gamosas during the rally. This is the first visit of Rahul Gandhi to Assam this year.



Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said no power can break the state while addressing a public rally. He added that whoever attempts to touch Assam Accord or spread hatred will be taught a lesson by his party and the people of Assam. Gandhi asserted that the party is set to protect the principles of the Assam Accord. He said, "The Congress leaders and I will defend and protect the principles of the Assam Accord. We will not retreat one inch."



The Congress has set a target of collecting 50 lakh 'gamosas' to be displayed at the proposed memorial for people killed during the anti-CAA movement in December 2019.



"We are building an anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati. I request every Assamese to share gamosas with your anti-CAA message on it and send it to us," Kaliabor MP and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's son, Gaurav Gogoi, said at a party meeting in north-eastern Assam's Bihpuria town.



The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday invited applications from Assamese architects to plan and design the upcoming Martyrs' memorial that the party has vowed to construct after it comes to power in April-May this year.



"Calling all Assamese architects based anywhere in the world. Assam needs you. Send in your model image for the grand anti-CAA monument the Congress will build in Guwahati after winning the election," Ripun Bora said in a tweet," said party president Ripun Bora.



Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Assam finance and health minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said that he does not wish to contest the 2021 assembly election.



However, if the party decides to field him to contest the poll which is likely to be held in March-April he will honour its decision. Speaking to reporters, the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) said, "On my birthday on February 1, 2020, I gave a letter to Ranjeet Dass (Assam BJP state president) saying that I don't want to fight the 2021 assembly polls. This is not known to my wife or son or any family member till now. I am making it public for the first time."



Ahead of the Assam State Assembly election, PM Modi visited the state and virtually inaugurated three major projects in the oil sector in Assam and the Dhemaji Engineering College.



Meanwhile, speaking at the rally, PM Modi said that the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the election dates in the state in the first week of March.

Assam state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a political rally in Bokajan, Asam said, "Under the reign of the BJP government, the work which you saw in 5 years was done despite we being a new government here."

"First-time BJP came to Assam and whatever work that you saw is just the trailer of the film, in the next 5 years, we will see the actual film," the minister added.



Further, the minister said that the real big picture is yet to come.





The first 5 years of our govt was just the trailer, you will see the whole movie in our upcoming terms. pic.twitter.com/xGZaO3AHJk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 23, 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has send-off 20 companies of Central Security Forces (CSF) to Assam.

The 20 companies have comprises 76 personnel each.

The Assam Congress has collected over 1 lakh Anti-CAA Gamosas through its door-to-door collection drive.

"Resonating with the plight of the people in Assam, the Congress cadres have been able to garner over one lakh gamosa through its door-to-door collection drive. In just a few days, people from across the State have poured their sentiments, on their Gamosas and handed them over to various senior Congress leaders, marking their dissent against the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by the BJP Government," the Congress said in a statement.

The Lakhimpur District Congress Committee (LDCC) resorted to four-day-long protest programmes across North Lakhimpur from February 21 till day. On Wednesday, the activists and the supporters of the political party, under the banner of LDCC, staged a protest in the Khelmati Petrol Pump premises and demanded the governments at the Centre and in the State to control the sky-rocketing prices of petro-products and the essential commodities at earliest for the sake of the common people.

At a time when alliance party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned and make it public to contest in the upcoming assembly poll with its own candidate from No. 111 Lakhimpur Assembly Constituency, existing Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Utpal Dutta denied giving up the constituency to BJP under any conditions. He declared that he would contest in the election from Lakhimpur in the upcoming assembly election and his victory was confirmed. Read more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25 while addressing a rally in Nagaon indirect;y said that regional parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal as parties of agitators.

Further, the minister blamed Congress for helping the newly floated parties to contest the upcoming Asam Assembly election.



"Their aim is to make Congress win. Everyone knows that they can't form a government, they themselves know it but it's sad that they're trying to reduce BJP's vote share to make Congress win, the mister added.

With the Assam assembly election 2021 round the corner, there is palpable enthusiasm among the voters of Paneri LAC as to whom the major political parties will give their tickets, where incumbent Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Kamali Basumatary is in her fourth consecutive term. Read more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates for the Assam assembly election 2021 in a press conference scheduled at 04:30 pm on Friday in New Delhi.

Another major development that took place was Congress' association with the five parties. The Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' is hopeful that it will defeat the saffron party by gaining a majority in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, 2021.



While the alliance has been denounced by many including the BJP, Congress has opened its door for the regional parties that are willing to join the alliance to dislodge the BJP.



BJP, on the other hand, is assured that such an alliance will not affect the party's strength. As reported by The Sentinel, Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass was quoted as saying, "Similar grand alliances were forged earlier, and it didn't affect the BJP or the NDA. The people have blessed the party with their votes. We have taken a target to achieve more than 100 seats through our A+A=100 model. A+A means the achievement of the government and activities of the party. Under both the A's we are planning to achieve our mission 100+ goal."



January 2: NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma, announces that BJP and UPPL would fight together with opponents in the ensuing State Assembly elections.



January 9: In a three-day convention held by the Raijor Dal, in Moran, jailed KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi was named as its President.



January 11: BJP National President JP Nadda initiated the poll campaign in Assam with his maiden visit to Silchar. However, he faced backlash after he claimed that the centre has granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in the state. It needs to be mentioned here that the consultation with stakeholders for the granting of the status to the communities namely, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran and Tea Tribes was still on.



January 19: Congress formally announces an alliance with five parties, namely, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha to dislodge the BJP ahead of the elections.



January 23: Giving a boost to the BJP election campaign in Assam, PM Modi who arrived in Assam launched a drive to distribute land pattas to 1.06 lakhs of indigenous people of Assam in Jerenga Pather in Sivasagar District.



January 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a rally organized in Kokrajhar, Assam to celebrate the first anniversary of the historic BTR agreement



January 30: On the sidelines of the distribution of appointment letters to 4,511 teachers, Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the BJP is not in need of votes from the 'Miya' people. He further added that 'Miya Muslims' will not vote for the BJP. The BJP will also field a few candidates in the 'Miya' dominated constituencies, informed Sarma.



December 2020



The countdown to the Assam Assembly Election started with the elections of the newly formed BTR. The election to the 40 seats in the BTC was held in two phases. This was the first election after the signing of the BTR Accord on January 27, 2020, that brought an end to the decades-long conflict between the government and the armed groups. The Accord aimed to bring in new reforms and governance in the autonomous district council or the BTR. The signatories of the Accord were the four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on one hand and the Assam Government and the Central Government on the other.

While the Accord was signed to bring peace to the region it rather ensued a political upheaval in the region, with allies standing against each other.

Once a key ally, Hagrama Mohiliary led BPF has been on sour terms with BJP led Assam Government.

Even though the BPF emerged as the single largest party, the BJP ditched its ally and formed an alliance with the UPPL and GSP which staked claim to form its government in the region. The election also marked the fall of the BPF which was the longest-serving party in the region since 2003. BJP also managed to maintain its winning feat in the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC).

December 7: The first phase of BTC elections for 21 seats was held in Udalguri and Baksa districts while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

December 10: The second phase of elections to the 19 seats was held in Chirang and Kokrajhar constituencies.

December 12: The results of the BTC Election were announced. BPF won 17 seats, BJP nine seats, Promod Boro led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) grabbed 12 seats, Congress one and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania-led GSP one.

December 13: The UPPL along with BJP and GSP staked claim to form its government in the region. Accordingly, the Assam Governor accepted the claim and UPPL President Promod Boro was declared the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC.

December 14:Two days after the election results were announced the lone Congress winner, Sajal Kumar Sinha, switched sides to join BJP, taking the saffron party's tally to 10.

• Promod Boro was sworn in as the new CEM of BTR at Bodofa Nagar in Kokrajhar. Three executive members (EMs) -- Gautam Das (BJP, Mathanguri constituency), Ghanshyam Das (Independent, Dihira constituency) and Diganta Borua (BJP, Mwdwibari constituency) – also took oath in the swearing-in ceremony. UPPL vice-president Gobinda Ch Basumatary was sworn in as the new deputy chief executive member of BTC.

• Meanwhile, Sinha was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party, while Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that more leaders from Congress are willing to join the saffron party.

December 17: The TAC Elections were held for 35 constituencies spread over Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (Metropolitan) districts where 124 candidates were in the fray.



December 19: After its win in the BTC, BJP maintained its winning feat by a landslide victory in the TAC. The saffron party swept off the polls by securing 34 out of 36 seats. Congress who has won the majority of seats in the last election narrowed down to just one seat. BJPs ally Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) won the other seat.

• Congress faced a major setback after Congress MLA from Golaghat Constituency Ajanta Neog resigned from the party and the Assam Assembly. She was later expelled by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati on a three-day visit to the Northeast.

• While congratulating the people of Bodoland for the trusting the BJP led alliance Amit Shah launched several projects in Assam.

• Ajanta Neog along with Congress MLA from Lakhipur Rajdeep Gowala meets Amit Shah ahead of joining the saffron party.

December 29: Ajanta Neog along with Rajdeep Gowala joined the BJP in the presence of Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Describing the Congress as a 'leaderless' and 'directionless' organization that works as a private limited party, she condemned its association with the AIUDF.

With the advent of the new year, 2021 and the trauma of COVID-19 showing a sign of slowing down, the opposition parties of Assam through its grand alliance even announced acquiring 100+ seats.