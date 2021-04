Akul Barman Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Gauripur

Early Life:

Akul Barman is the son of Amulya Barman. He is 34 years old and is a resident of Asharikandi, Gauripur in Dhubri district.

Education:

Akul Barman is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass.





Career & Political Life:

Akul Barman is contesting as an Independent candidate in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Gauripur Constituency.