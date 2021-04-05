Ashwini Ray Sarkar from Golakganj Constituency: Early Life, Controversy, Education & Political Career

Ashwini Ray Sarkar Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Golakganj

Early Life:

Ashwini Ray Sarkar is the son of Late Kalikanta Ray Sarkar. He is 49 years old and is a resident of Sagolia Pt-II, Gollakganj.

Education:

Ashwini Ray Sarkar received his M.Sc. (Botany) degree from Gauhati University Assam in 1999.

Career & Political Life:

Ashwini Ray Sarkar is the sitting MLA of Golakganj. He contesting as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 to retain his Golakganjseat. He had contested in 2011 but lost to Abu Taher Bepari of the Indian National Congress. Sarkar got 55,312 votes while Bepari polled 59,320 votes.