Dewan Habibur Rahman from Dhubri constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 8:19 AM GMT


Dewan Habibur Rahman's Biography:

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Dhubri

Early Life:

Dewan Habibur Rahman is the son of Late Romiz Uddin Dewan. He is 60 years old and is a resident of Jhagrarpar Part 1 in Dhubri district. He is married to Rohima Khatun.

Education:

Dewan Habibur Rahman received his B.A degree from Goalpara College in the year 1982.

Career & Political Life:

Dewan Habibur Rahman is a candidate of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) contesting from Dhubri in the Assam Assembly elections 2021.


