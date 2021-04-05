Dewan Habibur Rahman from Dhubri constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

Dewan Habibur Rahman's Biography: Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Dhubri

Early Life:

Dewan Habibur Rahman is the son of Late Romiz Uddin Dewan. He is 60 years old and is a resident of Jhagrarpar Part 1 in Dhubri district. He is married to Rohima Khatun.

Education:

Dewan Habibur Rahman received his B.A degree from Goalpara College in the year 1982.

Career & Political Life:

Dewan Habibur Rahman is a candidate of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) contesting from Dhubri in the Assam Assembly elections 2021.