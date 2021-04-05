 Top
Hafiz Basher Ahmed from Bilasipara West constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

Hafiz Basher Ahmed from Bilasipara West constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

  5 April 2021


Hafiz Basher Ahmed's Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party :

AIUDF

Constituency:

Bilasipara West

Early life:

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed is a resident of Ward No-3, Goalpara town. He was born on 1st August 1960 to Late Hazir Noor Ahmed and Late Masiran Nessa. He got married in the year 1982 to Tyeeba Khatun.

Education:

He has completed M.A from Gauhati University in 1986.

Career and Politics:

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed is the sitting MLA from the BilasiparaWest constituency in the 14th Assam Assembly. He has contested and won the Bilasipara West seat thrice in 2006, 2011, and 2016 on an AIUDF ticket. He has been renominated as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate for the Assam Assembly Election from BilasiparaWest constituency.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs.51.08 lakhs and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 26.11 lakhs. His immovable assets have a market value of Rs 48. 80 lakhs and his spouse's immovable assets are worth Rs 46.12 lakhs.


