 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Imdad Hussain from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Imdad Hussain political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Imdad Hussain from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:03 PM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Male

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Goalpara East

Imdad Hussain's Biography

Early Life

Imdad Hussain is the son of Ismail Ali. He is 51 years old and a resident of Dhupdhara Part-I in Goalpara.

Education

Imdad Hussain completed his Masters from Dudhnoi College in the year 1990.

Career and Politics

He is a businessman and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting as a candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad party from the Goalpara East constituency in the 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha Elections.

His movable assets are worth Rs. 9,82,456 which includes a few LIC policies and one four-wheeler, gold ornaments and 2 two wheelers. His immovable assets include his agricultural land worth Rs.43,00,000, non-agricultural land worth Rs.45,00,000 and his residential building worth Rs.55,000,00.


Imdad Hussain Imdad Hussain biography Imdad Hussain political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X