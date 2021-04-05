Imdad Hussain from Goalpara East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Male Assam Jatiya Parishad Goalpara East

Imdad Hussain's Biography

Early Life

Imdad Hussain is the son of Ismail Ali. He is 51 years old and a resident of Dhupdhara Part-I in Goalpara.

Education

Imdad Hussain completed his Masters from Dudhnoi College in the year 1990.

Career and Politics

He is a businessman and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting as a candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad party from the Goalpara East constituency in the 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha Elections.

His movable assets are worth Rs. 9,82,456 which includes a few LIC policies and one four-wheeler, gold ornaments and 2 two wheelers. His immovable assets include his agricultural land worth Rs.43,00,000, non-agricultural land worth Rs.45,00,000 and his residential building worth Rs.55,000,00.