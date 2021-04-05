Mir Hussain Sarkar from Gauripur Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Mir Hussain Sarkar Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Republican Party of India (A) Gauripur

Early Life:

Mir Hussian Sarkar is the son of Abdul Hamid Sarkar. He is 30 years old and is a resident of Khutabagra Part I, Alomganj in the Kokrajhar district.

Education:

Mir Hussian Sarkar is a Bachelor of Preparatory Programme from Fakiragram College under KKHS Open University in the Year 2010.





Career & Political Life:

Mir Hussian Sarkaris contesting as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (A) in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Gauripur Constituency.