Mir Hussain Sarkar from Gauripur Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Mir Hussain Sarkar from Gauripur Constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 8:46 AM GMT


Mir Hussain Sarkar

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Republican Party of India (A)

Gauripur

Early Life:

Mir Hussian Sarkar is the son of Abdul Hamid Sarkar. He is 30 years old and is a resident of Khutabagra Part I, Alomganj in the Kokrajhar district.

Education:

Mir Hussian Sarkar is a Bachelor of Preparatory Programme from Fakiragram College under KKHS Open University in the Year 2010.


Career & Political Life:

Mir Hussian Sarkaris contesting as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (A) in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Gauripur Constituency.


