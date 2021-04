Mobarak Hussain Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Dhubri

Early Life:

Mobarak Hussain is the son of Late DhaniSarkar. He is 49 years old and is a resident of Chagolchara Part I, Howrarpar in Dhubri district. He is married to Tasmin Begum.

Education:

Mobarak Hussain received his Master of Commerce (M.Com.) degree in the year 1995

Career & Political Life:

Mobarak Hussain is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate from Dhubri.