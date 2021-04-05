Osman Goni Mollah from Jaleswar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Jaleswar

Early Life:

Osman Goni Mollah is the son of Late Akbar Ali Mollah. He is 64 years old, resident of Ambari Bazar, Baguan from the Goalpara district.

Education:

He has completed a Master of Arts from Gauhati University in the year 1984.

Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) from Jaleswar Constituency.