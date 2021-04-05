 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Osman Goni Mollah from Jaleswar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Osman Goni Mollah political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:16 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Jaleswar

Early Life:

Osman Goni Mollah is the son of Late Akbar Ali Mollah. He is 64 years old, resident of Ambari Bazar, Baguan from the Goalpara district.

Education:

He has completed a Master of Arts from Gauhati University in the year 1984.

Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) from Jaleswar Constituency.


Osman Goni Mollah Osman Goni Mollah biography Osman Goni Mollah political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X