Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Party: BJP

Constituency: Patacharkuchi





Early Life:

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, 54 is the son of Late Arabinda Das of Barpeta. Ranjeet Kr Dass is a resident of Sorbhog under Barpeta district. He is married to Anju Rani Baishya Das.

Education:

He is an MSc pass from Gauhati University, 1990 batch.

Career & Politics:

Ranjeet Kumar Dass is the President of Assam BJP. He is contesting the Assam Election for the third time. In the last two consecutive elections, he contested from the Sorbhog constituency. This time, he is contesting from the Patacharkuchi constituency.

He won the Assam Elections twice in 2011 and 2016. In the 2011 Assam Election, he defeated A Salim of AIUDF by 19,182 votes, and in the 2016 Assam Election, he defeated Anurupa Hannan of INC by 19,526 votes.

He was elected as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2016 when Sarbananda Sonowal became the Chief Minister of Assam.

He became a member of the BJP in 1992 and was elected as MLA from Sorbhogin Barpeta district in 2011. From 2011 to 2016, he was the deputy leader of the BJP in the Assam Legislative Assembly. He was elected as BJP Assam President on 30 January 2017.