Rasul Hoque from Dhubri constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Rasul Hoque Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Dhubri

Early Life:

Rasul Hoque is the son of Late Fayjal Hoque. He is 52 years old and is a resident of Hoque Nagar Ward No. 14, Dhubri. He is married to Jesmin Sultana Hoque.

Education:

Rasul Hoque has passed Class X from Dhubri Govt. Boys H.S. School, Dhubri in the year 1989.





Career & Political Life:

Rasul Hoque is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate from the Dhubri constituency.