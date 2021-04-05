Rasul Hoque from Dhubri constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

|
Rasul Hoque
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Independent
|
Dhubri
Early Life:
Rasul Hoque is the son of Late Fayjal Hoque. He is 52 years old and is a resident of Hoque Nagar Ward No. 14, Dhubri. He is married to Jesmin Sultana Hoque.
Education:
Rasul Hoque has passed Class X from Dhubri Govt. Boys H.S. School, Dhubri in the year 1989.
Career & Political Life:
Rasul Hoque is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate from the Dhubri constituency.