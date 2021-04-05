 Top
Ruhul Amin from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:31 PM GMT

Candidate Name - Ruhul Amin

Party - Independent (Muslim Jayita Parishad)

Constituency - Bhabanipur

Early Life

Ruhul Amin, son of Noor Mahammad Ali, is a resident of Chauliabori, in the Bajali District of Assam. He is married to Zesmina Khatun. He is 30 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He has a Diploma in Plastic Technology from CIPET, Guindy, Chennai, in the year 2015.

Career and Politics

Ruhul Amin is contesting the Assam Assembly elections as a candidate of Muslim Jatiya Parishad in the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, he and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 20,500 and Rs. 87,000 respectively.

