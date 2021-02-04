New political party Muslim Jatiya Parishad formed at Guwahati Press Club

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Muslim Jatiya Parishad, a new political party was formed on Wednesday. In this regard, the party held a press meet at the Guwahati Press Club which was addressed by its president Bahadur Islam.

"By stating that the BJP doesn't want votes of the Miyas, Minister Himanta BiswaSarma attempted to polarize the majority and minority communities to grab power at Dispur," alleged Islam.

The newly-formed party will field candidates in 50 constituencies during the Assam Legislative Assembly Election.

Further, Islam stated that the Muslim community is the most deprived community in Assam.

"As we constitute 35 per cent population in Assam, we demand 35 per cent reservation in the field of education and jobs," said Islam.

