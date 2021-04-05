 Top
Shyamal Kr. Mandal from Barpeta: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:21 AM GMT

Candidate Name - Shyamal Kr. Mandal

Party - Janata Dal (United)

Constituency - Barpeta

Early Life

Shyamal Kr. Mandal, son of Gopi Nath Mandal, is a resident of Deurikuchi in the Barpeta District of Assam. He is married. He is 50 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass in the year 1994.

Career and Politics

Shyamal Kr. Mandal is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a JD(U) candidate from the Barpeta constituency.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 6,15,000 and Rs. 6,000 respectively and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 80,00,000.

