Sirajul Hoque's Biography:

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Rashtriya Ulama Council Barpeta

Early Life:

Sirajul Hoqueis the son of Hakim Ali. He is 33 years old, resident of Gaherpam, Keotkuchi in Barpeta. He is married to Farida Iyachmin.

Education:

He is Class 10 pass (H.S.L.C) pass from MGDP High School in 2013.

Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Rashtriya Ulama Council from Barpeta Constituency.