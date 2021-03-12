Mariani Constituency - Population, Polling Percentage, Facilities, Parties Manifesto, Last Election Results

riani Assembly Constituency is located in the district of Jorhat and falls under Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency. Mariani town is located about 17.5 km from Jorhat Town railway station and is surrounded by large tea gardens.

Mariani Assembly Constituency is a part of the 126 constituencies of the Assam Legislative assembly. It is located in the Jorhat district and falls under Jorhat Assembly Constituency. It bears the constituency number 101.

Sitting MLA: Rupjyoti Kurmi (INC). || Sitting MP of Jorhat: Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP)







The only town under Mariani Assembly Constituency is Mariani town. The town is home to Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.





Mariani Assembly Constituency has about 70 villages. Names of few major villages are

Mariani Grant,

Nagadholi and

Balijan Grant





The current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mariani Assembly Constituency is Rupjyoti Kurmi of the Indian National Congress. He has been holding his position as the MLA for the last six terms. There is no reservation for candidates belonging to minority communities.









The overall population of the Mariani Assembly Constituency is 164596, of which 87.36% is rural, and 12.64% is urban.





There are about 4,684 houses under Mariani Town Committee to which it provides basic civic amenities.

Mariani Assembly Constituency has water facilities of Over Hand Tank (OHT) and tap water from a treated source. The residents of Mariani also have access to the tube well, ring well and borehole. There is also an availability of fire-fighting services in a few towns.

There is domestic electrification at Mariani Assembly Constituency. There are also industrial and commercial electrification and road lighting at few points at Mariani.

The basic civic infrastructure of the town of Mariani is taken care of by the Mariani town committee.





In Mariani Assembly Constituency, about 89% of the population are Hindus, while about 7% of the population are Muslims. There is also a small population of Christians and Sikhs. Mariani is a mix of various cultures and communities that have been living in harmony for decades.





In Mariani Assembly Constituency, the ratio of Scheduled Caste is 2.53 and that of Scheduled Tribe is 1.28.





There are no cities. The only town under Mariani Assembly Constituency is Mariani town. The town also functions as a Town Committee. According to the data of the Assam Census of 2001, Mariani has a population of 23,065.





The total number of electorates in the Mariani Assembly Constituency is 10,0493, of which 50859 are males and 49634 are females.





In Mariani, the sex ratio is 929 females per 1000 males.





In Mariani Assembly Constituency, about 8.89% of the overall population are under the age of six.





In the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, Mariani Assembly Constituency witnessed a polling percentage of 78.31% in 2019, and 84.88 % in the 2016 Assam Assembly Election.





In the Assam Assembly Elections from 1996 to 2016 Rupjyoti Kurmi of the Indian National Congress had been winning the seat with 46.16%, 37.16%, 33471, 46.93% and 40.53% of the total votes, respectively.





In 2016 Assam Assembly Election, Following are the emerged as winner & runner-ups in last years...

Current MLA of Mariani: Rupjyoti Kurmi (INC) || Runner-up: Alok Kumar Ghosh (NCP)

Alok Kumar Ghosh of Nationalist Congress Party secured 38.55% of the overall votes.

Dulen Nayak of Bharatiya Janata Party secured 16.13% of the overall votes.

Independent candidates Jintu Hazarika and Diganta Phukan secured 2.16% and 0.85% of the overall votes, respectively.

1.78% of the total votes were given to "None of the Above".





The candidates who contested the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections are Rupjyoti Kurmi of Indian National Congress (INC), Alok Kumar Ghosh of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dulen Nayak of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and independent candidates Jintu Hazarika and Diganta Phukan. In the end, Rupjyoti Kurmi emerged as the winner with 40.53% of the total votes.





Rupjyoti Kurmi has made several developments in Mariani Assembly Constituency. He has built embankments and has also worked for the tea-tribes of Mariani. He laid the foundation for repairing the Lawjan B Anganwadi Centre. He has distributed cheques to several namghars under "Assam Darshan" scheme. He is also working on building a river dam in Gangapur-Ajnapur area near the Mariani Gadadadhar bridge.





Several developmental work has been done for the constituency. Several steps have been taken to improve the condition and infrastructure of Mariani.