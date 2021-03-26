Kamalpur Assembly - Population, Polling Percentage, Facilities, Parties Vote Share, Last Election Results

Kamalpur Assembly Constituency is a town located in Assam in the district of Kamrup. It falls under MangaldoiLok Sabha Assembly. It is situated around 32km away from Jalukbari (Guwahati) and surrounded by Rangiatown, BaihataChariyali and Kaniha, DimuDobak villages. The Kamalpur is located at 26.40°N 91.46°E with a population of about1,69,235.





Assembly constituency name and number:

KamalpurAssembly Constituency is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly and falls under Mangaldoi Lok Sabha ConstituencySatyabrat Kalita, of the AGP party won the Vidhansabha election in 2016, with the maximum number of votes and the runner up was Pranjit Choudhury of INC party.





Parliamentary constituency:



MangaldoiParliamentary constituency is the number 8 constituency in Assam. It belongs to the state of Assam which is made up of 14 assembly constituency segment which areKarimganj(SC), Silchar, Autonomous District(ST),Dhubri, Kokrajhar(ST), Barpeta, Guwahati, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Nowgong, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur. Dilip Saikiaof BJP party in the Lok Sabha election of 2019 won with 7,35,469votes and the runner up were Bhubaneswar Kalita of INC party. The number of votes with which BJP won the elections of 2019 are 349015 votes.





District:



It lies in the Kamrupdistrict itself and occupies an area of 3,105 km2 and with a population of 1,517,542numbers. It is a huge area with a sex ratio of 946 per 1000 male. Bounded by Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa district.





Number of towns:



There are 115 villages in Kamalpur town with a population of1,69,235.





Assembly Status:

Kamalpur is an assembly constituency from Assam and the latest election was held in 2016. In the Vidhansabha election of 2016, MLA of Kamalpur Assembly Constituency is Satyabrat Kalitaof AGP party.





Total population:



The total population of the Kamalpur Assembly Constituency is 169235 of which 88,582are males and 80,653 are females.





Number of households:



There are about 38,177 households in the Kamalpur Assembly Constituency.

Religious groups/ demography in the constituency:

According to the official census of 2011, Hindu's are a majority in Kamalpur. As per a report released by Census India of 2011, it has a population of 169235 people. Hindu constitutes 74.01% of the total population.

Town Population Hindu Muslim Christian Sikh Buddhist Jain Others Not Stated Kamalpur 169235 74.01% 25.51% 0.17% 0.02% 0% 0.03% 0.00% 0.26%



Caste and tribes in the constituency:

In the Kamalpur Assembly Constituency, the population of Scheduled Caste is 7180 and Scheduled Tribe 1390.

Male/female electoral distribution:

The total number of electorates in KamalpurAssembly Constituency is 1,57,921 and out of them the total number which turned out are 1,34,531 (85.78 %) electorates.

Gender Age Range Total 18-24 25-34 35-44 44-54 55-64 65+ Male 5,996 ( 4.2 %) 22,237 ( 15.4 %) 17,595 ( 12.2 %) 11,530 ( 8.0 %) 6,229 ( 4.3 %) 4,831 ( 3.3 %) 68,418 ( 47.4 %) Female 7,799 ( 5.4 %) 23,247 ( 16.1 %) 18,843 ( 13.0 %) 14,012 ( 9.7 %) 7,673 ( 5.3 %) 4,445 ( 3.1 %) 76,019 ( 52.6 %) Others 1 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 0 ( 0.0 %) 1 ( 0.0 %) TOTAL 13,796 ( 9.6 %) 45,484 ( 31.5 %) 36,438 ( 25.2 %) 25,542 ( 17.7 %) 13,902 ( 9.6 %) 9,276 ( 6.4 %) 1,44,438 ( 100 %)

Sex ratio:

In Kamalpur, the Female Sex Ratio is 910 per 1000 males and the Child Sex Ratio is 936.





Age group distribution:



In Kamalpur, 16,062of the population is under the age of six of which 8288 are males and 7774 are females.





Polling percentage for the last three years:



Result of last five elections:

In the 2019 Mangaldoi Lok Sabha Seat election, Dilip Saikia of the BJP became the MP from the Mangaldoi Constituency with a vote of 7,35,469 and Bhubaneswar Kalita from INC stood second gaining 5,96,924votes.

In the Vidhansabha election of 2016, Satyabrat Kalita became the MLA from the Kamalpur Constituency with a vote of 78,170 and Pranjit Choudhury of INC stood second gaining 41,261 votes with a margin of 36,909.



In the Vidhansabha election of 2011, Jadab Chandra Deka became the MLA from the Kamalpur Constituency with a vote of 40,288 and Uttara Kalita of INC stood second gaining 28,141 votes with a margin of 12,147.

In the Vidhansabha election of 2006, Uttara Kalita from INC became the MLA from the Kamalpur Constituency with a vote of 24,353 and Jadab Chandra Deka of BJP stood second gaining 23,235 votes with a margin of 1,118.

In the Vidhansabha election of 2001, Uttara Kalita from INC became the MLA from the Kamalpur Constituency with a vote of 37,520 and Satyabrat Kalita of IND stood second gaining 14,545 votes with a margin of 22,975.





Percentage vote share of the political parties in the previous election:



Here is the list of the political parties along with total votes and percentage share:





2016 Legislative Assembly Constituency Election S No. Candidate Party Total Vote 1 Satyabrat Kalita

Male

50 yr

GEN AGP

Asom Gana Parishad 78170

57.7% 2 Pranjit Choudhury

Male

39 yr

GEN INC

Indian National Congress 41261

30.46% 3 Matlebuddin Ahmed

Male

45 yr

GEN IND

Independent 6882

5.08% 4 Omar Rashid

Male

47 yr

GEN IND

Independent 3400

2.51% 5 Madhabi Deka

Female

53 yr

GEN AITC

All India Trinamool Congress 1840

1.36%





Candidates in the previous election and result:

