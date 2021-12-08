Missing NRL Engineer's Body Recovered in Dhansiri River, Golaghat

GUWAHATI: The body of Raktim Baruah, who went missing in the river Dhansiri three days earlier, was reportedly recovered in the river at the Kuhiabari Hanh Chara area.

Baruah, a Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) engineer went for a picnic with his family to a riverside area on Sunday. He fell down in the river while trying to recover his son's playing ball from the waters.

Since then, the police and emergency workers continued rescue operations in the river. On Wednesday, the local people espied his body in the river. Sonmoni Gogoi, a local people brought the body to the river bank.

After the postmortem, the police handed over the body to his family. His body was taken to his home at Golaghat town.

The tragic death of the engineer created a pall of gloom in the area. Nobody found words to say his bereaved family members who created a heartrending condition.





Also Read: RBI Keep Repo Rates Unchanged, Forecast For FY22 GDP Growth Retained At 9.5 Percent

Also Watch:



