10,000 Artistes to Perform Bagurumba in Guwahati in Presence of PM Modi: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state is set to showcase another of its traditional dance forms on a grand platform, with over 10,000 artistes scheduled to perform Bagurumba in Guwahati later this month.
In a post on social media, Sarma said the performance will be held on January 17 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He added that preparations for the mega event have been reviewed to ensure smooth conduct.
The Chief Minister said that after popularising Bihu and Jhumoir at major events, the focus is now on highlighting Bagurumba, a traditional folk dance of the Bodo community.
"After Bihu & Jhumoir, it’s time for Bagurumba to shine! On January 17, in the presence of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji, 10,000+ artists will perform Bagurumba in Guwahati. Reviewed preparations as we look forward to take the vibrant Bodo folk danceform to the global stage," Sarma wrote on X.
The large-scale performance would help take the vibrant dance form to a global audience and further promote Assam’s rich cultural heritage.
In February last year, more than 8,000 young men and women from the Adivasi tea garden community performed Jhumoir as Assam took the traditional dance to a global platform in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The programme, organised to mark 200 years of Assam Tea, was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. The Prime Minister set the tone for the performance by playing the dhomsa, a traditional drum of the tea garden community.
The Jhumoir performance, the largest ever, was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and heads of mission and ambassadors from more than 60 countries. The event also featured a laser show and fireworks.
Addressing the gathering, Modi said no one knew the colour and fragrance of tea better than a tea seller, adding that just as the people were deeply connected to Jhumoir and tea garden culture, he too was connected to tea.
The Prime Minister said the event reflected Assam’s pride and showcased India’s diversity. Recalling a Bihu dance performance by over 11,000 artistes at the same venue in 2023, he said he still could not forget that spectacle.
Modi said there was a time when Assam and the Northeast waited for development and when the region’s culture was neglected. He also said he was the first Prime Minister to stay at Kaziranga National Park and tell the world about its biodiversity.