18 Arrested for Burning Couple Alive in Assam’s Karbi Anglong Witch-Hunting Case

Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested 18 people, including four women, in connection with the killing of a couple who were allegedly burnt alive by villagers in Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of practising witchcraft, official said on Friday.
Confirming the arrests, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said such crimes would not be tolerated.
“I inspected the site where the incident took place. After collecting evidence, 18 persons have been arrested so far. Scientific investigation will be conducted,” Singh told reporters.
The incident occurred on December 30 at around 8.25 pm, when Anglong district police received information that a couple had been attacked and killed by villagers. A team from Hawraghat police station rushed to the spot immediately.
Preliminary enquiries revealed that Beruwa and his wife, Mira Beruwa, were allegedly assaulted by villagers on suspicion of witchcraft and later burnt to ashes in front of their house, a senior police official said.
Singh said similar cases in the past had resulted in strict punishment, citing a recent Sivasagar case in which 23 people were sentenced to life imprisonment.
“Justice will be given here also,” he added.
Police have registered a suo motu case under the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the crime.