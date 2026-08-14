1,057 Personnel to Receive Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day

New Delhi: A total of 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been selected for Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced 301 Gallantry Medals, including 272 for police personnel and 29 for fire service personnel.

Among those receiving Gallantry Medals, 197 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 from Jammu and Kashmir, 12 from the Northeast and 41 from other parts of the country.

The Gallantry Medal honours personnel for acts of exceptional courage, including saving lives and property, preventing crimes and apprehending criminals.

The government has also announced 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service. Of these, 83 are for police personnel, four for fire service personnel, three for Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel and two for correctional service personnel.

Another 664 Medals for Meritorious Service have been announced. The list includes 606 police personnel, 28 fire service personnel, 18 Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel and 12 correctional service personnel.

The medals recognise personnel for their bravery, dedication and distinguished service in maintaining public safety and providing essential services.