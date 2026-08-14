President Droupadi Murmu to Address Nation at 7 PM Today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation today on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

The President’s address will be broadcast at 7 PM on the entire national network of Akashvani. It will also be telecast on all channels of Doordarshan, first in Hindi and then in English.

The Hindi and English telecast on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcasts of the address in regional languages on its regional channels.

Akashvani will broadcast the regional language versions of the President’s address at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks.

The address will mark the President’s message to the nation ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.