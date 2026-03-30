11 fall ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam’s Sadiya

Guwahati: At least 11 people, including children, fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam’s Sadiya area, triggering concern among local residents, officials said on Monday.
As per reports, all the affected persons belong to Rukmini Deuri village and are aged between two and 60 years, indicating that members across age groups in the same family cluster were impacted.
They were rushed to Sadiya Civil Hospital after developing symptoms, where doctors initiated treatment and kept them under close observation.
According to hospital authorities, all patients are currently stable and no fatalities have been reported so far, though their condition continues to be monitored.
Health experts warned that wild mushrooms can be highly poisonous if consumed without proper identification, cautioning people in rural areas against foraging without adequate knowledge.