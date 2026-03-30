Rijiju accuses TMC of ‘hijacking’ polls, seeks ECI intervention

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the BJP has submitted a “very serious” petition to the Election Commission of India alleging attempts by the Trinamool Congress to “completely hijack the elections” in West Bengal and deprive people of their right to vote.
Rijiju, who was part of a BJP delegation that met ECI officials at Nirvachan Sadan, said the issue was discussed in detail during the meeting.
He was accompanied by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sukanta Majumdar.
“We have submitted a serious petition to the Election Commission, raising concerns over attempts—particularly in West Bengal—to hijack the electoral process and deprive people of their right to vote,” Rijiju said.
He alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among voters.
“The situation of fear and intimidation in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress was discussed in detail with the Election Commission, including allegations that voters are being threatened door-to-door for supporting the BJP,” he added.
Rijiju further alleged misuse of the state administration to influence the electoral process, claiming officials at various levels were being used to intimidate voters.
He urged the poll body to ensure free and fair elections, stating that voters must be allowed to exercise their franchise without fear.
“The Election Commission has responded positively, assuring us that the Election Commission of India will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure free and fair elections,” he added.
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.