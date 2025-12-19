11 Murder Cases Reported in Aizawl This Year

Aizawl: At least 11 murder cases have been recorded in Mizoram’s Aizawl district since the beginning of the year, with investigations completed in 10 of them, said a senior p police official.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Zosangliana said that a total of 1,764 criminal cases were registered across police stations under the Aizawl District Executive Force (DEF) between January and December 17.
"The highest number of cases involved theft and burglary, which together accounted for 1,176 incidents—nearly two-thirds of the total crime recorded during the period. Police have arrested around 2,000 individuals in connection with various offences," he added.
He further said that out of all registered cases, investigations have been completed and charge sheets filed in 1,009 cases. Another 421 cases are currently under investigation, while 333 are still in the early stages of inquiry. The district reported a conviction rate of 91.7 per cent, reflecting a high success rate in prosecution.
Regarding murder cases, SP Zosangliana confirmed that investigations have been concluded in 10 cases, while one case remains under active investigation.
The police also registered 32 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the same period, leading to the arrest of 36 individuals for drug-related offences.
In addition, the district reported 158 cases of unnatural deaths. These included 30 suicides, 36 deaths linked to drug overdoses, 12 drowning incidents, and 78 deaths caused by accidents.