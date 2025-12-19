Assam Cabinet Approves Appointment of World Cup-Winning Blind Cricketer Simu Das

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Simu Das, a member of India’s Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup-winning team, as a Physical Instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, describing it as a step towards recognising excellence in para-sports.

Simu Das, who is from Nagaon district, played a crucial role in India’s triumph at the recently concluded Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Colombo. In the final match against Nepal, she delivered an outstanding all-round performance by scoring 86 runs and taking a key wicket. Her match-winning contribution earned her the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, the Assam Government had sanctioned a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh for Das, a B1-category player, for being part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural edition of the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. Officials said the Cabinet’s latest decision reflects the state’s commitment to providing institutional support and long-term opportunities to athletes with disabilities.

Das’s journey to international success has set an example that if one has a distinct goal, consistency and hard work, victory can be claimed against hardship. Born completely blind and raised in an environment where financial issues were constant, she grew up without stable housing and also took responsibility for a brother with multiple disabilities. Despite these challenges, she continued her education and cricket training through support from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Her rise from adversity to global recognition has made her an inspiration within India’s blind sports community. Sports officials and stakeholders have welcomed the government’s decision, stating that it could encourage greater inclusion, improved funding, and stronger career pathways for athletes with disabilities.

The appointment is being seen as a major initiative towards other states to adopt similar measures, ensuring that achievements in blind and para-sports receive sustained recognition beyond one-time awards.