11,000 Yaba Tablets Seized in South Salmara; Two Held in Joint Assam Police–BSF Operation

Guwahati: In a major anti-narcotics operation along the inter-state border, Assam Police recovered 11,000 Yaba tablets and apprehended two suspected smugglers in South Salmara district on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
According to Assam Police, the seizure was made during a joint operation conducted by South Salmara Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) following specific intelligence inputs.
The contraband tablets were recovered during a night operation aimed at intercepting cross-border smuggling activities. The two accused were taken into custody on the spot.
Police also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used for transporting the narcotics, along with two mobile phones.
“Smugglers tried the night—law turned on the light. Acting on credible input, a joint operation by South Salmara Police and BSF recovered 11,000 Yaba tablets. Two apprehended, along with a motorcycle and two mobile phones taken into custody. Kudos to Assam Police,” The Chief Minister said confirming the development.
Yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is commonly trafficked across borders and has emerged as a serious concern in several districts of lower Assam.
Further investigation is underway to trace the source and possible links of the seized consignment.
In January, police dealt a major blow to the drug trade after a late-night raid at Shiyalmari in Bijni led to the recovery of 30,000 banned Yaba tablets from a four-wheeler.
Two suspected traffickers were arrested during the operation.
Sources in the police said the seized tablets are estimated to be worth around Rs 4.5 crore in the black market. The raid was carried out following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of narcotics through the area.
The accused have been identified as Sahidul Rahman (29) and Anwar Hussain (23), both residents of Howly in Barpeta district.
They were apprehended on the spot, and the vehicle allegedly used to transport the contraband was also taken into custody.
Further investigation is underway.