Assam CM Highlights Equitable Growth and Prosperity for All in State

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday lauded Governor Laxman Acharya’s address at the opening of the Budget (Vote on Account) Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma called Acharya's address a reflection of the state’s journey of resilience, transformation, and immense potential.
“From youth to elderly, women to children, martyrs and servicemen, and from tea garden workers to service professionals, Assam today serves everyone equally and ensures equitable growth and prosperity,” Sarma said, emphasising the government’s commitment to inclusive development.
He also noted that the state has enacted several groundbreaking legislations in the Assembly and expressed optimism that the upcoming session will bring even more initiatives benefiting all sections of society.
Later, Sarma thanked the Governor for highlighting Assam’s growth trajectory, describing it as a story that resonates with every citizen of the state.
Meanwhile, the opening of the Budget session at the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 16 was disrupted as opposition MLAs stormed the Well of the House during Acharya’s address, creating a scene of chaos.
The protest erupted just five minutes into the Governor’s 40-minute speech, with members of the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and the lone Independent MLA leaving their seats to gather near the podium, chanting slogans and holding up placards.
Some legislators attempted to throw copies of the Governor’s speech towards the podium. Marshals quickly stepped in, removing the placards and confiscating the booklets, while over 20 security personnel formed a protective cordon around the Governor.
Despite the intervention, more than 30 opposition members remained in the Well throughout the address.