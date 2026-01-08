12 Suspended Congress Councillors from Ambernath Join BJP

Mumbai: Twelve newly elected Congress councillors from the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra, who were suspended by their party for siding with the BJP after the local body elections, formally joined the saffron party.
Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan confirmed the development on Wednesday and said the councillors’ decision was guided by their focus on development.
He said the councillors felt the BJP-led government was better placed to deliver on the promises made to voters.
The political developments follow the municipal council elections held on December 20 in Ambernath, located in Thane district, which resulted in a fractured verdict. Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 27 seats in the 60-member council, while the BJP secured 14 seats and the Congress won 12.
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged four seats, and two independents were elected.
After the results, the BJP, Congress and NCP came together to form a governing alliance called the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi, sidelining the Shiv Sena despite it being the single largest party. With the backing of one independent councillor, the alliance crossed the majority mark with 32 members.
The Congress reacted strongly to the local-level alliance with the BJP and on Wednesday suspended all 12 of its newly elected councillors in Ambernath, along with block president Pradip Patil, and dissolved the local block unit.
However, within hours of the suspension, the councillors joined the BJP.
Chavan said the move reflected growing trust in the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP.
"The councillors believed development commitments could be fulfilled more effectively through the BJP," he added.
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, a key Mahayuti ally, criticised the developments, terming them a violation of coalition principles. Leaders from the Shinde faction alleged that the Ambernath political arrangement was aimed at keeping the Sena out of power despite its strong electoral showing.