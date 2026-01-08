India–Israel Film Co-produced in Assam Gets PIFF 2026 Selection

Guwahati: An international feature film co-directed by Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah and Israeli director Dan Wolman has been selected for the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026.
The film, Murders Too Close – Love Too Far, will be screened in the Global Cinema section on January 17 and January 19 and is the first international co-production between an Assamese filmmaker and a foreign production house.
Co-director Dan Wolman confirmed the selection, saying the film will be presented at the festival on January 19. The 108-minute crime drama was shot entirely in Assam with a local technical team.
"I am pleased to share that our film has been selected for the Pune International Film Festival and will be screened there on January 19,” he said.
Cinematography was handled by Partha Borgohain, while editing was done by Eyal Amir. Sound design was by Debajit Gayan and music composed by Sanket Joshi.
The cast includes Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam and Adil Hussain.
The story is set in a rural police station and follows senior CBI officer Ram Chaudhary, who is investigating the murder of two policemen. During the investigation, he comes across Gita, an artist whose work focuses on mob psychology and collective behaviour. As more murders take place, the case becomes more complex and personal.
Manju Borah, who also co-produced the film along with Amir Gedalia and Wolman, said the selection at PIFF is an important moment for Assamese cinema.
Wolman has earlier directed films such as Hide and Seek, Precious Life and Judas, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India in 2018.
Cinematographer Partha Borgohain said the project allowed local professionals to work with an international team while remaining rooted in Assam. The selection is expected to draw attention to Assam as a location for future international film projects.