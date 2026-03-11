12,900 Youth Receive Financial Assistance Under CMAAA 1.0 in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed the second instalment of financial assistance to 12,900 young entrepreneurs under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 1.0, a flagship initiative aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment in Assam.
Under the scheme, beneficiaries received financial support ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to help them expand their businesses and strengthen their enterprises.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office Assam said the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to empower young entrepreneurs and build a stronger, self-reliant economy in the state.
“Empowering dreams, enabling enterprise. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of Assam has taken another major step toward building an Atmanirbhar Assam,” the CMO said in the post.
The CMO further noted that the financial assistance aims to encourage the state’s youth to transform their ideas into successful ventures. It also urged beneficiaries to use the support prudently to grow their businesses and contribute to the state’s economic development.
The CMAAA programme is a key component of the Assam government’s strategy to promote entrepreneurship and generate employment opportunities, while advancing the vision of an economically self-reliant Assam.