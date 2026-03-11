GHADC Elections Postponed After Violence in Garo Hills, Says CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has decided to defer the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) following recent violence in the region that left two people dead, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on Wednesday.
The GHADC polls were scheduled to be held on April 10, but the state government opted to postpone them after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the Garo Hills region.
According to the chief minister, the decision was taken after considering the challenges being faced by residents in the wake of the unrest.
"The government carefully assessed the circumstances before deciding to delay the elections, adding that the move was aimed at ensuring public safety and stability," Sangma said in a video message.
Meanwhile, authorities said the situation in West Garo Hills remained calm but tense on Wednesday.
The district administration has extended the curfew in the area until midnight on March 13 while the suspension of mobile internet services continues as a precautionary measure.
The unrest erupted on Tuesday in the Chibinang area during the nomination process for the council elections, when clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups. The confrontation led to police opening fire, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.
Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma said the incident occurred amid tensions during the filing of nominations for the local council polls.
The disturbances have also affected the academic schedule in the district. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has postponed two Class 12 examinations in West Garo Hills after the violence.