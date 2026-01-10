1.357 kg Morphine Worth Rs 8.2 Crore Seized in Cachar, Three Arrested

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state’s intensified crackdown on narcotics has dealt another major blow to drug trafficking networks, following the seizure of a large consignment of morphine worth Rs 8.2 crore in Cachar district.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said Cachar Police recovered 1.357 kg of morphine, estimated to be worth around Rs 8.2 crore in the illegal market.
He added that three persons were arrested in connection with the case.
"Drug peddlers, I feel you! You imported 1.357 kg morphine worth ₹8.2 crore 📦only to get BUSTED by @cacharpolice," he added.
The Chief Minister also asserted that Assam’s firm stand against drugs has ensured that narcotics are intercepted and confiscated before they can reach the streets. Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy, Sarma said such enforcement actions were aimed at dismantling drug networks and shutting down the illegal trade permanently.
"But you forgot one simple fact: This is Assam! Here, drugs don’t circulate, they get confiscated. 3 arrested, drugs seized, business permanently closed," he added.
On January 6, Cachar Police recovered 406 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore, and arrested five suspected drug peddlers after stopping two vehicles at the Sunabarighat Bypass in Cachar district.
Sharing the details on social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the seizure was part of an ongoing anti-narcotics drive aimed at blocking drug trafficking routes through the region. The accused were taken into custody on the spot, and the contraband was recovered during a thorough search of the vehicles.
Commenting on the operation, Sarma said that drug routes in Assam are being systematically cut off through such targeted actions, praising Cachar Police for the successful interception. He also reiterated that the state police has stepped up sustained operations across Assam to curb the drug menace and dismantle organised narcotics networks.